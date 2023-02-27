5G News
Gboard: Google keyboard should gain tool that creates images with artificial intelligence

Gboard: Google keyboard should gain tool that creates images with artificial intelligence

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Gboard: Google keyboard should gain tool that creates images with artificial intelligence
1677507354 gboard google keyboard should gain tool that creates images with.jpeg
Gboard has been testing more and more features like more shortcut bar options. Now the Android World portal is reporting that the Google keyboard should integrate a new tool based on artificial intelligence soon. See what was discovered by analyzing the application’s code.

Gboard’s new feature should be generating images based on descriptions using artificial intelligence. Lines of code referencing the feature were found in Gboard Beta version 12.7.05.507749191. An icon for the new tool must be added to the keyboard shortcut bar.

Image: AndroidWorld

It is worth remembering that Google announced the creation of this tool in May 2022. It will be based on VQ-GAN-CLIP, Latent Diffusion Models and DALL-E 2 technologies. images with an “unprecedented degree of photorealism”.

Unfortunately, there is still no forecast for the launch of the new function, but considering that the code is already integrated into the application, it may only take a few weeks or months until we see the new feature debut on Gboard.

More like this

