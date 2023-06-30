BlizzCon 2023: Event has new details and start of ticket sales announced

- Advertisement -

A blizzard announced this Thursday (29) details about BlizzCon 2023, an event dedicated to the fan community of the company’s games, which is usually marked by announcements about upcoming game releases and other content. After four years, BlizzCon returns to Anaheim, a city located in California, in the United States, and will be held from the 3rd to the 4th of Novemberwith the first batch of tickets available for purchase on July 8 and the second on the 22nd of the same month.





Tickets can be purchased through the AXS platform. This year, BlizzCon promises a immersive experience to the universes of Warcraft, Diablo and Overwatch with great installations, art and spaces where friends can connect. “This year, we are focusing even more on the community experience for both in-person and virtual attendees, with beautiful and immersive activations throughout the Anaheim Convention Center. We have so many exciting things planned and we can’t wait to see everyone there!” said April McKee, Executive Producer of BlizzCon. - Advertisement -





General Admission tickets include: Do you spend a lot of time outside? Xiaomi launch a perfect Power Bank for winter, serves as a hand warmer A ticket to the live event;

In-game gifts;

The official BlizzCon backpack;

Early access to the BlizzCon store. The Gateway Pass is also available and includes all General Admission benefits plus: A separate registration queue;

A separate security queue;

Exclusive Access to the Portal Pass Lounge: Private Concessions, Private Spectator Lounge, Gameplay Experiences, Concierge Support, and more

Early admission to the Anaheim Convention Center (Friday and Saturday Lounge only).