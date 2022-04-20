Best Pokémon games for Android: RPG, LoL, puzzles and even a Pokémon Minecraft

If you’re pokemon fan, you probably know very well all the games of the franchise for video consoles such as the now extinct Game Boy, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS or the current Nintendo Switch. However, the life of pocket monsters goes further and they also have games on Google Play for Android.

From the already classic Pokémon GO, to the recent Pokémon UNITE, going through other more unknown games in between and that also guarantee entertainment for all lovers of the saga. In this post we review all of them.

Pokémon GO, in just a few years is already a classic

Pokémon GO served in its 2016 launch to resume the momentum of the franchise among the oldest who had forgotten it and the youngest who had not approached the Pokémon universe. With some frequency, news arrives to a game that also made the augmented reality.

If you have never played before and want a quick summary, let me tell you that in Pokémon GO you will be able to live a real adventure of capturing and fighting Pokémon, having to move physically for it and fully playing the aforementioned augmented reality. It is also multiplayer, so it also has good role-playing game essences.

Pokémon UNITE, the brand new official MOBA of the franchise

Pokémon UNITE is the latest release of Pokémon games on Android. A free game with a mechanics in the purest League of Legends style with a high dose of competitiveness and strategy. And all this, obviously, with the Pokémon as the absolute protagonists, without forgetting their strengths and weaknesses based on their type table.

Pokémon: Magikarp Jump, create your own “useless” Pokémon nursery

Poor Magikarp. Or not, since the much-defenestrated Pokémon is the absolute protagonist of this game in which you will have to do everything possible to breed the best Magikarp so that they grow strong and robust to jump as high as possible. Pokémon: Magikarp Jump officially arrived in 2017 and, despite being one of the simplest games of all, it is just as addictive and even encourages competition with other players in online modes.

Pokémon Masters EX, for lovers of fighting

If there is something that is in the essence of this franchise, that is the fighting. In Pokémon Masters EX we can find a complete game focused on this in which we must gather the best possible team and improve it based on battles and more battles. As expected, it allows multiplayer battles and even team up with other trainers for battles. And even though it was released in 2019, it’s still fully up-to-date with next-gen features like Dynamax mode.

Pokemon Coffee ReMix

In Pokémon Café ReMix we find a puzzle game with added mechanics. And it is that it not only consists of solving increasingly difficult puzzles, but for this you must fulfill a series of objectives that are based on creating affinity with the Pokémon. And all this, living up to the name, on the stage of a cafeteria where you will receive all your Pokémon customers. Cafeteria that, by the way, will also improve and expand depending on your progress.

Pokémon Shuffle Mobile, in the purest Candy Crush style

Little mystery involves this Pokémon Shuffle, beyond the particularity of being carried out by Pokémon. Following the line of the already mythical Candy Crush and other similar puzzles, a series of puzzles must be solved in which you must leave 3 or more Pokémon online the same in order to eliminate them and accumulate points and level up.

Pokémon Quest, the most pokémaniac Minecraft

From Candy Crush and Minecraft and I shoot because it’s my turn (although it doesn’t rhyme). Despite not being a collaboration, this Pokémon game is very reminiscent of Minecraft with graphics very similar to turn the Pokémon into cubes. It’s RPG-style and its mechanics consist of gathering teams of Pokémon with which to carry out all kinds of adventures and even decorate houses with decorative elements with the same Pokémon theme.

Pokémon Smile, focused on creating oral hygiene routines in the little ones

This title is the most particular of the compilation, offering a fun mission so that the little ones do not neglect their oral hygiene and get rewards for brushing your teeth. There is a Pokédex with more than 100 collectible Pokémon that will only be added if the child brushes their teeth, a task for which children can stand in front of the screen with a fun counter that will indicate when they have completed the mission.

BONUS: Pokémon Opal, the fashionable fangame for Android

Although more and more players join in trying it, Pokémon Opal may not ring a bell, since it is not an official game, but a fangame. That is to say, a game created by someone outside of Nintendo and The Pokémon Company, but with many incentives that they even improve the official saga.

Created by EricLostie, the same creator of the also popular Pokémon Iberia, this game brings back the Nintendo DS graphics with classic mechanics and new attractions such as a completely new region, as well as its characters and even its Pokémon.

To download it you will need an app like JoiPlay, downloadable for free from Google Play. To know how to install it and start enjoying it, we recommend that you follow the steps that we discussed in a tutorial that we published on EuroXliveAndroid.