First iPhone without notches or holes in 2024, according to Kuo

There it will still take some time to say goodbye to both the notch and the holes on the iPhone screens. To get to an iPhone in all respects full-screen we will have to wait until 2024, according to a recent forecast by the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
The source is not new to providing these details on the evolution of one of the most iconic elements of Apple smartphones: a few weeks ago it pointed out that the future iPhone 16 will be the first with the Face ID components hidden in the display, now it goes further, adding that the front camera will also be located below the screen.
The technological challenges that Apple will have to face to arrive at a solution of this type are linked to the negative effects deriving from the positioning of the Face ID and the front camera under the display. It will be necessary to develop ISPs and algorithms capable of improving image quality in low light conditions, a condition in which the sensors under the display suffer more than traditional ones, stresses Kuo.
As emerged a few weeks ago, at least as regards the realization of the Face ID under the display, Apple may already have found a leading ally: Samsung Display which could bring a new generation UDC to the market next year, first integrating it into the future Galaxy. Z Fold 5 and then providing it to Apple for the iPhone 15.
It will take time but the fate of the historic notch of the iPhone seems to be now traced: Apple wants to get rid of it, despite having been one of the hallmarks of Apple’s smartphones for a long time. In this path, the next intermediate phase will be represented by the iPhone 14 Pro in which the notch will give way to a double hole.
