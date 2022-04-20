Tech GiantsApple

First iPhone without notches or holes in 2024, according to Kuo

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

There it will still take some time to say goodbye to both the notch and the holes on the iPhone screens. To get to an iPhone in all respects full-screen we will have to wait until 2024, according to a recent forecast by the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

The source is not new to providing these details on the evolution of one of the most iconic elements of Apple smartphones: a few weeks ago it pointed out that the future iPhone 16 will be the first with the Face ID components hidden in the display, now it goes further, adding that the front camera will also be located below the screen.

Read:

iPhone Without SIM Card Slot: Could arrive next year

The technological challenges that Apple will have to face to arrive at a solution of this type are linked to the negative effects deriving from the positioning of the Face ID and the front camera under the display. It will be necessary to develop ISPs and algorithms capable of improving image quality in low light conditions, a condition in which the sensors under the display suffer more than traditional ones, stresses Kuo.

Read moreApple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach

As emerged a few weeks ago, at least as regards the realization of the Face ID under the display, Apple may already have found a leading ally: Samsung Display which could bring a new generation UDC to the market next year, first integrating it into the future Galaxy. Z Fold 5 and then providing it to Apple for the iPhone 15.

It will take time but the fate of the historic notch of the iPhone seems to be now traced: Apple wants to get rid of it, despite having been one of the hallmarks of Apple’s smartphones for a long time. In this path, the next intermediate phase will be represented by the iPhone 14 Pro in which the notch will give way to a double hole.

Previous articleBest Pokémon games for Android: RPG, LoL, puzzles and even a Pokémon Minecraft
Next articleMy Dublin: The city according to singer Farah Elle
Abraham

Related articles

Tech News

UK will allow you to watch TV while driving… a self-employed

Little by little, autonomous cars are gaining a certain presence. It is true that, to this day,...
Ireland

My Dublin: The city according to singer Farah Elle

Farah Elle is a Libyan-Irish composer and performer based on the Meath coast. With her new single Play...
Android

Best Pokémon games for Android: RPG, LoL, puzzles and even a Pokémon Minecraft

If you're pokemon fan, you probably know very well all the games of the franchise for...
Communication

Why there are 2 million kilometers of fiber “off” in Spain

Spain is one of the leading European countries in both coverage and penetration of FTTH fiber connections. ...