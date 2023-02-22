Best laptop deals as of Feb. 17: Save on the new Samsung Galaxy Book3 series, Chromebooks, and more

UPDATE: Feb. 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. EST This story has been updated with the latest and greatest laptop deals. Here’s a quick look:

What’s better than a great laptop? A great laptop that’s within your budget. Nowadays, even cheap PCs pack the specs to help you tackle whatever’s on your to-do list, whether it’s work, school assignments, watching Netflix, or just endlessly browsing social media. If you’re looking to pick up a new laptop (but don’t necessarily want to wipe your savings account in one go), we’re compiling a weekly list of the best deals on laptops across major retailers right here. Read on for our top picks as of Feb. 17.

Laptop deals under $300

This is prime territory for entry-level Chromebooks with Intel Celeron N Series processors, embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC) flash storage, and 11- to 14-inch displays that are geared toward light multitasking.

Why we like it

The ASUS Chromebook C425 is is a 14-inch laptop that’s powerful enough to handle anything you can throw a it. It also offers a versatile viewing experience and a backlit keyboard for work and play on the go. It’s a lightweight 2.8 lbs, which makes it great for stowing and taking it on the go.

More laptop deals under $300

Laptop deals under $600

A bit of a catch-all, this price range includes bare-bones gaming laptops, upgraded Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 PCs with solid-state drive (SSD) storage and 15- to 17-inch displays.

Why we like it

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip(Opens in a new tab) is a budget laptop with an attractive setup, featuring a touchpad perfect for productivity and creative works alike. It boasts great performance, solid battery life, and a lightweight frame that makes it a great option for working at home or on the go. It also features a slew of intriguing value-adding options like a fingerprint reader, 3D noise reduction technology, and support for the Asus Pen 2.0.

More laptop deals under $600

Laptop deals under $900

Think Samsung Galaxy Books, Microsoft Surface Laptops, and older-generation Apple MacBook Airs on sale.

Why we like it

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book3 laptops pack some fantastic specs, but if you can’t swing the splurge, last year’s Galaxy Book2 Pro is a slim and sleek option that’s definitely still worth buying. Highlights include an ultra-lightweight design, a bright AMOLED screen, and a fast-charging battery that lasts up to 21 hours at a time. The 13.3-inch model with 256GB of storage and an Intel Core i7 processor typically retails for $1,099.99, but Amazon(Opens in a new tab) has it on sale for $810.95 — a 26% savings.

More laptop deals under $900

HP Pavilion Laptop 15 (Intel Core i7-1255U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)(Opens in a new tab) — $789.99 $949.99 (save $160)

HP Victus (Intel Core i7-12650H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)(Opens in a new tab) — $849.99 $1,099.99 (save $250) + free one-month Xbox Game Pass and six-month Webroot Internet Security Plus with Antivirus Protection subscriptions

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (AMD Ryzen 5 4680U Microsoft Surface Edition, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)(Opens in a new tab) — $699.99 $899.99 (save $200) + free six-month Trend Micro Internet Security subscription

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)(Opens in a new tab) — $800.99 $1,299.99 (save $499) + free six-month Trend Micro Internet Security subscription

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (AMD Ryzen 7 4980U Microsoft Surface Edition, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)(Opens in a new tab) — $899.99 $1,399.99 (save $300) + free six-month Trend Micro Internet Security subscription

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro (Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)(Opens in a new tab) — $699.99 $999.99 (save $300)

Laptop deals over $900

Here’s where you’ll find souped-up gaming laptops from Dell and ASUS, newer Apple MacBooks, and other workhorses with couple-hundred-dollar discounts.

Why we like it

Announced earlier this month at the first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023, the upcoming Galaxy Book3 series features four fancy new laptops: the Galaxy Book3 Pro, the Galaxy Book3 360, the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 (which comes with its own S Pen), and the premium Galaxy Book3 Ultra. You’ll score a free storage upgrade and save $200 (upped to as much as $500 with a trade-in) when you place a preorder directly through the Samsung website(Opens in a new tab), which is nice considering these laptops probably won’t go on sale for a while once they officially hit the market.

More laptop deals over $900