Best gamer case to buy | TudoCelular Guide

TechSmart has been preparing several s to help you choose your next cell phone to buy, as well as other interesting electronics to buy. After preparing special guides for PC gamers with the best keyboards, mice and even monitors, we couldn’t forget about the cases. Some players prefer more traditional models, while others like to have a clear glass side so you can see the internal components and decorate with LEDs. In our guide you will find cabinets of all types.

Our guide only brings together models that can be found in more traditional retail, and we always put more than one option of the same product so you can choose your favorite store. - Advertisement - And it’s always good to remember that the products are organized by price, but at the beginning of the article we list them from best to worst to make it easier for you to choose.

Gamemax Diamond 3601



Want an alternative that is also affordable, but with a more modern look? How about Gamemax’s Diamond 3601? It has a mesh front to help with ventilation and has a thin RGB LED strip for that more discreet gaming touch. It comes with just one fan at the rear of 120mm and RGB lighting, and you can add two more at the top and up to three at the front. It supports E-ATX, ATX, mini ATX and ITX type motherboards. It has room for GPUs up to 340mm and CPU cooler height up to 170mm. There are four bays in total, two 2.5″ and two 3.5″.

Redragon Grapple

Want to avoid mess inside the cabinet? Redragon’s Grapple has a cable organization system to make everything more organized and better ventilation. There is compatibility with Mini ITX, Micro ATX and ATM motherboards. For expansion you will have two 3.5″ and four 2.5″ slots, in addition to 7 PCI expansion slots. If you’re concerned about ventilation, you can put up to two 140mm fans on top, three 120mm fans, or two 140mm fans on the front and one 120mm on the back.

AeroCool Cylon

For gamers looking for a case without too many flashy LEDs, AeroCool’s Cylon will be a good bet. Its front panel has an LED light strip with 13 different types of lighting that can be changed at the click of a button, the lighting can be connected directly to the source — which is not included with the case. As is common in gaming cases, the side is transparent to view the components. It comes with a built-in 120mm cooler at the back and has space for up to 3 at the front, 1 at the top or a 240mm Water Cooler at the front, as well as space for 2 coolers for your graphics card. This case is suitable for both ATX, micro ATX and ITX boards.

fortrek cruiser

Are you going to mount a edgy setup and need high cooling? The Fortrek Cruiser Cabinet is designed for high performance, with an acrylic side panel to show the inside of your machine. The mesh front panel design allows a clear view of the LED front fans, providing superior airflow and circulation. It comes equipped with three fixed 12cm RGB fans on the front, it supports liquid cooling on the front, top and back of the case for maximum cooling efficiency. It has five 2.3% and three 2.5% bays. It supports graphics cards up to 315 mm in height, and the CPU cooler can reach up to 154 mm in height.

K-Mex Dark Trooper

And how about having a remote control to control the RGB lighting of your gaming cabinet? This is the K-Mex Dark Trooper’s differential. It also has a dust filter on the back, to ensure that your gaming PC components don’t get covered in dust, hindering performance. There is support for ATX, Micro ATX type motherboards with three 2.5″ and two 3.5″ slots. In total it will have seven PCI expansion slots. For the video card you can use a model up to 400 mm and for the CPU cooler up to 160 mm. If you’re concerned about heat dissipation, you’ll have access to two fans at the top, one at the back and three at the front.

Aerocool Aero One Mini

Looking for a more compact case with gamer appeal? The Aero One Mini may be smaller than the others, but it doesn’t lack in style. This model has a tempered glass side to show all the internal components of your gaming machine. The front has an all-mesh design, which allows for intense airflow and also a clear view of the front RGB fans. It is already equipped with three of them of 12 cm in the front and one also of 12 cm in the back, all with lighting. Supports micro-ATX and mini-ATX motherboards, accepts CPU coolers up to 161mm in height and graphics cards up to 327mm in height. In total there are four expansion slots.

Corsair Carbide Series 275R

Want a gamer case with a neat finish, but that doesn’t cost a fortune? Corsair’s Carbide Series 275R is what you’re after. Like the other one from the brand we have listed, this one also has a more minimalist design, with a completely smooth front, while the side has a glass lid that allows you to see the entire interior. This Corsair gaming case features soft lighting, including a front with a simple internal layout. Trays are made of sturdy steel to provide ample storage space. In the cooling part we have up to six coolers with one 360 ​​mm on the front and one with a maximum of 240 mm on the top.

Thermaltake View 37

Want a different look? Thermaltake's View 37 stands out for its acrylic top on the side and top of the case, which allows the motherboard to be positioned upright, unlike the others, giving it an even more attractive look. Its finish and internal design are of quality, and guarantee an easy installation and maintenance of the entire system. Another highlight is the support for liquid cooling with a 360 mm radiator. It supports Mini ITX, Micro ATX and ATX motherboard. On the front panel there is a USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports and HD audio output. There are a total of 10 expansion slots, including two 3.5″ and four 2.5″.

