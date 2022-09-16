The Xiaomi 12T can dominate the mid-range, its performance confirms this

- Advertisement -

There isn’t much left for the Xiaomi 12T be a reality in the global market, where Spain will not be lacking as a market where it can be sold. One of the doubts that exist regarding this smartphone is the power that its processor will be able to offer. MediaTek. And, today, the result that has been obtained with this phone in the Geekbench benchmark has been known, which is used exactly for that.

The SoC that will be present inside the new Xiaomi phone is a Dimension 8100, a component that aims not to be very demanding in the energy section, without disappointing in what has to do with power. And the truth is that the scores obtained are quite solidwhich means that those who decide to buy this device will be quite satisfied with the user experience when running all kinds of applications.

The scores published with the Xiaomi 12T

The model that has been used in the performance test that we mentioned before is one that includes an eight-core processor, where four of them are the most powerful and work at a 2.85GHz maximum frequency (the rest go down to up to two). Inside it includes a Mali-G610 GPU, which fits perfectly with the SoC expected in the Xiaomi smartphone. Besides, the RAM is 8GB, which confirms that we are in the terminal in question. This is what you got:

To get an idea of ​​the capacity of this equipment, it is best to buy it with the most powerful model within the same product range of the Asian company: the Xiaomi 12. With a single core, the result published today is 753 points, while its older brother reaches 1,231. In the multicore section, the top device reaches 4,092 compared to 2,990 for the Xiaomi 12T. It may seem like a lot, but it really isn’t that much considering that the device that will go on sale soon will have a significantly lower price. Therefore, all in order.

What is expected in the new mobile

If the information that indicates that in Peru by mistake the terminal was put on sale earlier than expected in some stores is taken for granted, what you can find in this equipment is a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a frequency of 120Hz and Full HD+ resolution. In addition, the storage can be up to 256GB, which is not bad at all.

Other important details of this Xiaomi 12T is that it will have android 12 when it goes on sale (without missing MIUI customization). We must also talk about the camera that will have three sensors, where the main one will be 108MP (the other two reach 8 + 2 megapixels). And, all this is crowned with a 5,000 mAh battery with a fast charge that will be one of the best of the terminal: nothing less than 120W. Not bad, everything must be said.

