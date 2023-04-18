Beats Studio Buds on sale at Amazon: Save $50 on these wireless earbuds

SAVE $50: The Beats Studio Buds(opens in a new tab) wireless earbuds are on sale for $99.95 at Amazon as of March 14.

Looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds, but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg? AirPods aren’t the only game in town. In fact, they have a colorful cousin that you’d do well to grab instead, and you won’t have to compromise on sound quality.

You can join the Apple earbud family on the cheap with a pair of colorful Beats Studio Buds(opens in a new tab). They’re on sale for $99.95 as of April 14 on Amazon, which is $50 off their normal price of $149.95. That’s 33% off, and close to the lowest price we’ve seen, when they dropped to $89.95 in December. They’re available in black, white, red, moon gray, pink, and ocean blue.

The Beats Studio Buds, according to Mashable reporter Alex Perry, “put Apple’s entry-level AirPods to shame.” That’s high praise for this budget-friendly alternative, but what they bring to the table confirms it. They have the same H1 chip you’ll find in AirPods Pro, plus they give you up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge.

These bold buds also give you active noise cancelling that’s up there with what AirPods Pro deliver, though the well-known stark white earbuds are a tiny bit better in that aspect. If you want something fun, colorful, and affordable that gets you great audio, however, the Beats Studio Buds are an excellent choice.