The Huawei Band 8 is now official, a new design with a large number of functions

The company Huawei has announced its new smart bracelet, the Band 8. This model comes to replace a device that has worked really well on the market, thanks to its good options and that it offers, among other things, a large screen. We show you the most important changes that it presents to compete with the Smart Band 8 that Xiaomi will announce today.

There is no major revolution in this model, as the wise decision has been made to keep what works. But this does not mean that there are not some changes. The most significant is found in its design, because the curved edges have been replaced by straight ones that increase its attractiveness and define the screen it includes much better. It is something that is not very obvious, but the truth is that the modification is correct by Huawei.

On the other hand, the Huawei Band 8 is slightly smaller and lighter than the previous generation. Thus, its thickness remains in the 8.99 millimeters (which means one less than the Band 7). On the other hand, it should be noted that wearing this wearable does not bother anything, since we are talking about an accessory that remains in almost ridiculous 14 grams. Therefore, comfort, whichever way you look at it, is assured.

A screen that maintains a good quality

Among the outstanding features of the Huawei Band 8, we find a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 194 x 368. This ensures that everything is seen with excellent quality and definition (in addition, its brightness that exceeds 400 nits means that you do not have problems with situations where there is a lot of light).

On the other hand, it includes the house’s own TruSeen 5.0 sensor set. This allows you to measure the pulse in real time, the level of oxygen in the blood and maintain an advanced record of sleep – in addition to other already standard measurements such as stress or the female health record. Besides, the Huawei Band 8, you can record up to 100 sports activities, which means that it has a few extras compared to its predecessor.

It also has connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 -and Bluetooth BLE-, in addition to NFC in one of its versions and a certification of resistance of 5 atmospheres. Therefore, it does not lack any detail to be a good purchase choice, since, obviously, there are improvements that are positive.

Autonomy and price, everything fits in this Huawei

As for its autonomy, the Huawei Band 8 promises 9 days without charging with normal use -up to 14 days maximum and 3 days with the screen in Always-On mode-. It charges 30% faster than the previous version, taking only 45 minutes to complete a process (and a very positive detail is that in five minutes they allow energy to complete two days).

Available in cfour colors (black, pink, green and orange), and in versions with or without NFC. At the moment, it is only available in China with the following prices:

Huawei Band 8 without NFC: 32 euros to change

Huawei Band 8 with NFC: 38 euros to change

