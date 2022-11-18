Audible, now the app on Apple Watch works in complete autonomy

Users who are accustomed to using Audible for listening to podcasts, and who may also be in possession of an Apple Watch, will be happy with the news that has arrived in these hours via update.

Audible finally moves away from the dependency of a connection with iPhone and today the popular app works independently on Apple’s smartwatch, for both streaming and downloading content. Audible wanted to share the news by publishing a blog post, in which he states among other things that.