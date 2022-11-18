Audible, now the app on Apple Watch works in complete autonomy

Users who are accustomed to using Audible for listening to podcasts, and who may also be in possession of an Apple Watch, will be happy with the news that has arrived in these hours via update.
Audible finally moves away from the dependency of a connection with iPhone and today the popular app works independently on Apple’s smartwatch, for both streaming and downloading content. Audible wanted to share the news by publishing a blog post, in which he states among other things that.
“Listening to Audible on an Apple Watch just got easier. Now listeners can access their library and stream and download titles without having to sync with an iPhone. Whether heading out for a morning run, to the dog park, or to run errands, users can start streaming an enthralling listen with a single swipe of the wrist. Seamless syncing between devices means they can switch to listening on an Alexa device or phone once they’re home without losing their seat. And it’s easy to adjust to your preferred narration speed on the go.”
Here is the official changelog with the main changes introduced in the new version.
Official changelog
- Stream without iPhone
- Flexible and personalized: Once streamed, content is simultaneously downloaded in the background for offline listening. There’s also a stream-only option in the settings, as well as narrative speed control.
- Sync across devices: Continuous sync means users can pick up where they left off, no matter what device they’re using, without missing a word.
Audible can now be downloaded directly to the Apple Watch via the watchOS App Store, or it is possible to retrieve it directly from our iPhone by starting the Apple Watch app> My watch> Available apps> Install, if we already have it but not the we still have it installed on the wearable device.
