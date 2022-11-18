RTX 4080, RTX 4090: a bug prevents access to the BIOS, Nvidia deploys a patch

If you are one of the lucky few to have been able to get your hands on an RTX 4090 or even RTX 4080, you may have a very annoying little bug. In some players, the graphics cards indeed display a black screen when starting the PC, until Windows starts. Fortunately, Nvidia has just deployed a corrective patch which fixes the problem.

Owning an RTX 4000 is definitely not easy. a new hardware component. Nothing really serious in the case of the latest graphics cards from Nvidia, but a problem all the same very annoying for those who wish to access their BIOS.

Indeed, several users have reported facing a black screen when starting their PC since installing it in their new GPU, and this, until the launch of Windows. Once the operating system is in place, all the necessary drivers get started and the RTX 4090 or RTX 4080 works perfectly (as long as it doesn’t melt its power cable). But before the OS appears on the screen, there is absolutely nothing the user can do.

Your RTX 4000 shows a black screen? Download the update

Indeed, if the PC does not display the usual logo of the manufacturer of its motherboard, it is impossible to perform the manipulation necessary to access the BIOS. If we generally do not need to change the parameters of the latter every day, the problem can prove to be very disabling when such a necessity appears. Fortunately, Nvidia has just deployed a corrective patch to get rid of this little problem.

To download it, nothing could be simpler: just start your PC. The graphics card firmware will automatically detect if it needs to be patched and install the update if so. Otherwise, no action will be required from the user. Nvidia also specifies that no other of its graphics cards is affected by the problem. If you’re using an RTX 3000 or older, then you have nothing to worry about.