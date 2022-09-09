APS-C resolution record, Fujifilm X-H2 with 40.2 megapixels

With 40.2 , the APS-C sensor of the X-H2 offers the highest in its class, with pixel shift it even reaches 160 megapixels.

’s professional XH family is growing for the second time this year. After the fast Fujifilm X-H2S (test in the current c’t photography 5/22 from page 38), the high-resolution variant now follows in the identical housing. The manufacturer uses 40.2 megapixels on the X-Trans CMOS sensor in APS-C format, which is significantly smaller than the full format. This is new .

Canon’s EOS R7 has 32 megapixels, just like the slightly older EOS M6. The size of each pixel is 3.04 µm. For comparison, the MFT sensor of the OM System OM-1 with 20 megapixels has a pixel size of 3.3 µm and the 61 MP full-frame sensor of Sony’s A7R IV has a pixel size of 3.7 µm. In order to collect enough light, the chip of the X-H2 uses BSI technology (Back Side Illumination). However, a fast and at the same time expensive stacked version was not used here, which is reserved for the X-H2S.

160 megapixel resolution with pixel shift

Compared to the X-H2S, the sensor of the X-H2 is equipped with more phase measuring points for the autofocus. Here 3.33 million pixels are available for this, with the sensor of the S version there are 2.16 million. As another unique selling point in the X series, the X-H2 offers pixel shift technology, which is otherwise only available in some GFX models. With the help of 20 individual shots, each of which is shifted by one pixel, images with four times the sensor resolution, i.e. 160 megapixels, can be calculated from a motif on the PC using the Fujifilm Pixel Shift Combiner software. However, this only works with a tripod and with still subjects. We are excited to see the results of the laboratory measurements and the practical pictures.





Google makes Chrome consume less Mac resources The graphic shows the structure of the high-resolution X-Trans 5 HR BSI sensor of the Fujifilm X-H2. The light falls through the micro lenses on the back of the chip onto the photodiodes. (Image: Fujifilm)

Speaking of resolution: If you want to fully exploit the 40 megapixels of the sensor, the lenses must also allow it. So far, Fujifilm has only named four optics from its range that fully meet these requirements. These are the XF focal lengths of 28, 23 and 33 millimeters, each with a speed of f/1.4 and in a WR version. In addition, there is the new XF 56mm F1.2R WR, which should be available at the same time as the camera.





The graphic shows how a pixel shift shot of the Fujifilm X-H2 works. It not only enables a resolution of 160 megapixels, but also provides more color information per pixel. (Image: Fujifilm)

First APS-C camera with 8K video

The slightly lower basic brightness is new compared to older X cameras. The ISO setting now starts at ISO 125 instead of ISO 160 on the X-H2S and X-T4 and ISO 200 on the predecessor X-H1. In addition, the camera is capable of 8K/30p video (4:2:2 10 bit) and is therefore equal to Canon’s EOS R5 and Nikon’s Z9. With 4K resolution, the X-H2 achieves 60 frames per second (fps), while the sister model achieves an impressive 120 fps. The camera supports the Apple ProRes format.

The new one is also a bit slower when it comes to still photos. With a mechanical shutter, it captures a maximum of 15 frames per second (400 uncompressed raw images in a row), with an electronic shutter it should be 20 (202 raw images in a row) – the prerequisite is a fast memory card.

Like the X-H2S, the camera offers two slots for storage media, one for fast SD cards (UHS II) and a second for even faster CFexpress cards (type B). The electronic viewfinder has a resolution of 5.76 megapixels with 120 fps and a magnification factor of 0.8x. This corresponds to the level of current professional cameras.



picture 1 from 9

Fujifilm X-H2 (9 images)

The Fujifilm X-H2 together with the new lens XF 56mm F1.2R WR. So far, this is one of the few XF lenses that can exploit the sensor’s high resolution of 40.2 megapixels.

(Image: Fujifilm)

On the back is a touch-enabled, rotatable and swiveling LC display that measures 7.6 centimeters diagonally and offers a resolution of 1.6 MP, corresponding to 894 x 596 pixels. As usual with Fujifilm, the touch functions are rather rudimentary and are limited to autofocus functions and the shutter release. Menus cannot be operated via this, as with Canon, for example.

Autofocus with subject recognition and tracking

Powerful, fast autofocus with deep learning algorithms to optimally recognize faces/eyes, animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, airplanes and trains and then safely track them. However, due to the high sensor resolution, the calculation speed of 26 fps is slower than that of the X-H2S (120 fps) and also than that of the X-T4 (40 fps).

A sensor-based image stabilizer is now mandatory in this camera class. The Fujifilm IBIS is said to enable a gain of up to seven f-stops.

Shutter speeds up to 1/180,000s

The new sensor in the X-H2 supports the fastest shutter speeds. While the fastest mechanical shutter is usually 1/8000 seconds, the electronic shutter takes it to 1/180,000 seconds. Theoretically, this can be used to freeze a bursting lightbulb sharply.

To power the X-H2, Fujifilm provides a battery of the type NP-W235, which is already in the X-T4. One charge should be enough for around 680 pictures.

The Fujifilm X-H2 should be available from the end of September at a price of 2250 euros. This makes it 500 euros cheaper than the fast X-H2S and is on the same level as the MFT flagship OM System OM-1 from OM Digital Solution. In addition, the camera is to be offered together with the XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR in a kit for 2750 euros.

