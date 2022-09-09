“The Crown”: who will Prince William and Kate Middleton be in season 6?

The Netflix series will address the story of the eldest son of ss Diana and Prince Charles. (Andy Hooper/ANL/Shutterstock)

It is more than clear that the sixth The will be set between the 90s and the beginning of the new century, after the actors who will give life to the prince william Y Kate . The fifth installment, which will arrive this year at Netflixwill focus on the nineties era for royalty and will address the death of Lady Di in 1997. After that, it will also recreate the adolescence and youth of her children who were the result of her marriage to Prince Charles.

William of Cambridge It will be characterized by two actors: Rufus Kampa in his stage of 16 years and Ed McVey in its older version, that is, at 21 years of age. Secondly, Meg Bellamy will play Middleton. It had been announced before Senan West, 11-year-old son of Dominic West, will play William in the short time we will see of his childhood on screen. In the case of prince harrythe role will also be divided by age between teddy hawley Y Will Powell.

Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, the actors who will be respectively Prince William and Kate Middleton in “The Crown”. (Instagram/@ed_mcvey_/@diana_field_photography)

According to the clues that all these signings give us, the historical drama created by Peter Morgan is expected to delve into the first meeting between William and Kate. When Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997, her firstborn was 15 years old. It was four years after that family tragedy that he met his future wife when they were both studying at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland .

They went from being great friends to becoming a very solid couple. In 2011, both were married at Westminster Abbey in the company of other members of the British Royal Family. To date, they have three children: Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge.

The adolescence and youth of Princes William and Harry will be captured in the sixth and final installment. (Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock)

The time that royalty does not want to remember will be adapted by The Crown

The next episodes of The Crown will have as one of the most important narrative axes to the separation of Charles and Diane amid strong rumors of infidelity between the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla Parker Bowles . After making his departure from royalty official, Spencer threw himself fully into activism and philanthropy, further hogging the cameras around him wherever he went in the world for a worthy cause.

Also, he gave a historic interview to the BBC where he discussed private issues about his relationship with the monarchy and the breaking of his commitment. Despite no longer having the title of “princess of Wales”, the British aristocrat was the subject of discussion for years in the television, print and radio press. In Paris, she and her boyfriend at the time, Dodi Al Fayedthey are chased by the paparazzi while they were in a car, resulting in a fatal accident that cost them both their lives.

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in the next two seasons of “The Crown.” (Netflix)

For the fifth season of the hit series Netflixthe Australian elizabeth debicki will take on the role of Diana Spencer and Dominic West It will be Prince Charles. The rest of the cast complete it Imelda Staunton (Queen isabel II), Jonathan Price (Prince Philip), Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret), Olivia-Williams (Camilla Parker Bowles) Johnny Lee Miller (Prime Minister John Major), Khalid Abdullah (Dodi Al-Fayed) and Salim Daw (Mohamed Al-Fayed).

