Apple will allow European users to install external app stores on iOS

Reports indicate that Apple is working on important changes to iOS and iPad OS, which would allow users to download applications on their iPhones from outside the App Store, with the possibility of also accessing third-party application stores.

This move comes in response to EU regulations and could be implemented with the release of iOS 17, or no later than 2024.

iOS and iPad OS will comply with European law with these changes

The new application management dynamics in iOS and iPad OS will be similar to what macOS users already know, where it is possible to install any application, but follow additional steps if what you want is to install applications that Apple has not verified.

This move marks a major shift from Apple’s previous stance on third-party app stores and apps uploaded outside of the App Store, which the company said posed security and privacy risks to iPhone owners. .

The arrival of these changes was initially reported by Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with this case. The report claims that the Cupertino giant is looking into methods to limit user exposure to potentially malicious apps. An alternative that they possibly implement, could be the requirement that external applications be “verified” by the company with specific security requirements.

Another aspect in which Apple would be opening up is that of its APIs for third parties. to allow certain functions, initially limited to use only through Apple software, can also be used with apps from other developers. The opening of the API for the NFC sensor, for example, would allow the arrival of alternatives to Apple Pay, just as the opening of the camera API could allow other apps to get more out of it.

Among the changes to be introduced, Apple has not resolved its debt with the interoperability of messaging systems. The company fears such changes could affect end-to-end encryption, along with other iMessage privacy and security features.

The report indicates that the changes to be introduced in iOS are part of Apple’s response to the EU Digital Markets Lawwhose objective is to increase competition and innovation in the digital market.

Just like the arrival of the USB-C port on future iPhones, these changes to iOS and iPad OS will only apply to users in Europe and not to other regions not affected by EU regulations.