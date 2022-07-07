Apple wants to add a fingerprint reader to the Apple Watch. How will do?

- Advertisement -

It seems that wants its smart watch to remain the great reference in the market. We have already seen some of the new features that the next generation will bring, such as the increase in the size of the Apple Watch Series 8 screen. future models will feature a sensor.

Apple is a benchmark in terms of innovation. The manufacturer of the bitten apple marked a before and after in the industry when it presented the first iPhone. Later, it revolutionized the sector again with its iPad tablets and AirPods headphones. And now he wants to surprise again with his next wearables.

Or this is what emerges from the latest patent that the company has applied for and in which we see how The Apple Watch of the future could integrate a fingerprint .

An Apple Watch with a fingerprint reader? Could be a reality in the future

Before continuing, it should be remembered that we are dealing with a patent, so It doesn’t mean that Apple is finally going to release a smartwatch with a biometric sensor. But the truth is that it makes a lot of sense, since it is an element that would once again make a difference with any of its rivals.

According to the information that has been published, this Apple patent is a fingerprint scanner located on one side of the smartwatch of the company, just below the button.

The question that concerns us now is what could this fingerprint reader be used for. And the truth is that it can give much more game than you imagine. For example, you can use this biometric sensor to do two-step authentication. It can also be especially useful for making payments securely. You would only have to pass your finger over the reader to verify that you are the owner of the watch and make the payment in a comfortable way.

you may be wondering the reason why Apple has not wanted to integrate the fingerprint reader under the screen, since the Apple Watch and its OLED technology would allow it. Most likely, the company prefers to guarantee the best user experience, and it is proven that a physical fingerprint reader works faster than one integrated under the screen.

With respect to Launch of Apple’s first smartwatch with a fingerprint sensorAt the moment we have no information about it. We already told you that the Apple Watch series 8 will not have this function, so surely the 2023 or even 2024 model will be the first to add this biometric system.

