Google Play prepares a new logo, we challenge you to find the differences

does not stop touching its services throughout the year. Sometimes we talk about bug fixes, other times new sections or features are introduced, sometimes we talk about cosmetic changes. This is what is happening now with Google Play, the official app store for Android. Google is slipping a new logo in some parts without warning.

The last change in the Google Play logo occurred in 2016 and it has rained since then. That more than five years have passed since the last change of image well deserved some movement, but it seems that Google was quite satisfied with it, because the new one has very few changes. In fact, it looks almost the same.

A new logo that looks like the old

As 9to5Google tells us, Google is slowly introducing a new logo for its Android mobile app store. Google Play Store is going to change its image shortly, in fact it has already been changed in some parts of its app and in Google Pay, which will soon be renamed Google Wallet. The new logo appears when we make a payment through Pay, what happens is that Realizing that the logo is new is tricky.

The reason is that the new logo is extremely similar to the old one and very few things have changed in it. The first thing that can be seen, not without work, is that the proportion of each color region within the logo has changed with respect to the logo that we knew until now. The corners of the logo are rounded and the colors occupy a little more surface area at the expense of the blue regionwhich loses some prominence.

The current Google Play logo on the left, the new ones on the right. Image from 9to5Google.

Another change has to do with colors, although this may be due to the low resolution with which the new logo is displayed. In the new version we see that the tones of the four Google colors are turned off in the new version. All four seem darker, although it is most noticeable in blue and green.

For now, the new Google Play logo appears only in the part of the payments that we have discussed, when going through Google Pay. We will see if it continues to expand in the coming days or if Google decides to communicate that it has made such a change. Although being so minimal, I may not dedicate any post to it talking about the design change.

Via | 9to5Google