Tricks to improve your Spotify experience

Published on

By Brian Adam
1638185893 271 spotify.jpg
1638185893 271 spotify.jpg
Spotify It is an application that is very well designed and therefore intuitive, since it puts everything you need at your fingertips. The app has controls to manage collaborative lists, allows you to create and use codes to share songs and much more, it has many useful tools. Likewise, if you want to get the most out of it, there are certain tricks for Spotify that you can apply to optimize your user experience.

If you have Spotify on your mobile, you can get a lot out of the app by making a few changes.

Here we will tell you what you must do so that Spotify becomes your number one ally when listening to music. With only having a few things you will improve the performance of the application remarkably.

– Discover more songs: open your playlist and scroll down, you will come across the “Recommended Songs” option. If there is a song you like, click on “Add to playlist”. Listen to the track first before adding it. If you don’t like any of the suggestions, click the “Update” button. Then repeat this process until you discover the number of songs you want.

How to copy and paste the text of an image through Google Photos

– Improve the playlist: Enter your list and select the “Enhance” button. Automatically, Spotify will add multiple new tracks that match your tastes. To continue receiving suggestions, just leave the “Improve” feature on.

– Load local music files: In Spotify, go to “Settings”, scroll down and choose “Local Files”. Toggle “Show audio files from this device.” If required, give the app the necessary permissions to access your local files.

– Save storage space: clearing the cache is a simple procedure. Go to the “Settings” of Spotify and scroll down until you find the “Storage” section. Tap on “Clear Cache” and then tap on “Clear Cache” again to confirm.

– Mark podcast as played: tap on the “Library” in the app and open the podcast you want. Go to the episode you want to remove and tap the three dots button below the description. Choose “Mark as Played.”

– Enable mono audio: Log in to Spotify and go to “Settings”, scroll down, find the “Mono Audio” option and turn it on. This way, both the left and right channels will play the same sound.

