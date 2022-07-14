HomeTech NewsChrome OS Flex, Google's operating system for older PCs and Macs, now...

Chrome OS Flex, Google’s operating system for older PCs and Macs, now available

Today is the day that Google finally pulls Chrome OS Flex out of betaits operating system aimed at giving a second chance to all those PC and Mac computers that have become outdated, preventing them from becoming electronic waste for the environment.

According to Google, Chrome OS Flex currently counts with support for more than 400 deviceswhose updated list can be consulted on this support page, compared to the more than 250 devices that it came to support at the beginning of the year.

The number of supported devices will grow over time

From Google they point out that it can also be installed on computers that do not yet have certification, although it warns of possible minor problems, instability or at boot time, also committing to increase device certifications on a daily basis.

To give us an idea of ​​the philosophy of this operating system, among the more than 400 supported devices are Mac computer models that are more than ten years old.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is back on Amazon

While interested individuals can try out Chrome OS Flex on their devices by loading it through a USB stick, This operating system is mainly designed so that educational centers and companies can continue to maintain their current equipment that has become obsolete, updating them to Chrome OS Flex by acquiring the corresponding licenses, avoiding having to purchase completely new equipment.

Educational centers and companies will not only have a modern operating system for their resource-limited computers, but also They will have updates that will take place in the background, avoiding periods of inactivity, while Chrome OS also receives them.

Google thus contributes to the reduction of electronic waste and the reduction of energy consumption in an average of 19% in relation to other devices, according to the company in an official statement.

Chrome OS Flex is a reality thanks to the CloudReady application, from Neverware, a company acquired by Google itself in 2020. CloudReady allowed users to turn their old computers into Chrome OS computers.

In this way, Chrome OS is no longer exclusive to Chromebooks and Chromeboxes, and can already be officially on other PC and Mac devices that schools and companies may have had for quite some time.

Google allows you to try Chrome OS Flex for a period of 30 days on up to 50 devices, subsequently going on to have to acquire the corresponding licenses.

Image credit: Google

