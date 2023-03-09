Apple, the 2024 iPad Pros with OLED displays could have much higher prices

The prices of the iPad Pros with OLED displays, which Apple is planning to launch for the first time next year, could be significantly higher than those of the current models. According to industry sources cited by the Korean newspaper The Elec, which returns to the subject again, Apple is already considering its sales strategy for these iPad Pros that could have prices starting at $1,500 and $1,800, for the 11-inch and 13-inch models, respectively.

To date, the 2022 iPad Pro with M2 processor has a starting price of $799 for the 11-inch model with Wi-Fi connectivity only. The 12.9-inch version instead has a starting price of 1099 dollars (1469 euros in Italy).

- Advertisement -

Considering these prices, the increase for the 2024 OLED panel version (which should also have a 3nm M3 processor) could be around 60% for the 11 model and even 80% more on the larger model , the only one that currently has a mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display. These prices would be even higher than some MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with M2.