How the Twitch affiliate program works

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

twitch is an application for live broadcasting that has become tremendously popular because it allows users who are playing video games to broadcast and is also used for other topics. Many want to be “Twitch streamers” because earning more money on Twitch is a real possibility.

Twitch is the app par excellence to broadcast people playing video games live, it currently has no competition in this area.

Now, if you are interested in being a streamer on Twitch, in addition to taking into account these tricks to become a Twitch expert, you need to know what the Twitch affiliate program is and how you can increase your earnings.

What is the Twitch Affiliate Program

The affiliate program allows streamers to earn money from their channel, but you must meet certain requirements to be eligible. You must achieve the following within 30 days:

- Advertisement -

– Add 50 new followers.

– Stream for at least eight hours.

– Broadcast on seven different days in the last month.

– Have an average of three viewers in your broadcasts.

When you become an affiliate, you can earn money through the app. Viewers will have the opportunity to join your channel using one of the three subscription levels, ranging from 5 to 25 euros. Of course, keep in mind that Twitch splits the income of subscribers with streamers 50/50.

What are Twitch Partners

In addition to affiliates, there are Twitch partners. It would be like an added distinction, the next level after being an affiliate for Twitch streamers who go live every day or almost every day. To become a member you will have to meet certain qualities:

– Transmission for at least 25 hours in the last 30 days.

– Broadcast on 12 different days in the last month.

– Average audience of 75 people.

When you become a partner on the platform, you can also earn money through bits, which is Twitch’s virtual currency, and through ads.

How much money do streamers make?

A person can earn money through three modalities:

– Subscriptions: a viewer pays a monthly fee ranging from 5 to 25 euros and this is divided 50/50 between the platform and the transmitter.

– Bit: is the virtual currency of the app, the streamer earns $0.01 for each Twitch Bit donated through “Cheering”, which is a way of sending a prominent message during a live broadcast.

– Advertisements: advertising that runs before or in the middle of a broadcast lasting 30 seconds or three minutes will earn money.

Those are the three monetization options that are built into Twitch, but there are also other efficient means of earning such as donations, selling the streamer’s own merchandise, and sponsorships.