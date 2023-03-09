8 words you should remove from your Linkedin profile

The LinkedIn profile is an important tool for building your personal brand and attracting job opportunities. However, many people fall into the trap of using empty and generic words that do not highlight their true value. Do you want your LinkedIn profile to be impressive and effective? Then you should consider removing these eight stop words from your profile.
The list, created by makeuseof, shows empty words that often create a bad impression.
Instead of bragging about self-assigned titles, share your credentials. List the schools and universities you attended, as well as any notable programs, courses, classes, and certifications. Talk about your educational background. Allow others to assess your reputation and credibility based on your extensive training and experience in the industry.
As a general rule, avoid sales language on LinkedIn. Instead of listing your traits and qualities, provide irrefutable proof of your competence. You can request skill endorsements, promote your personal website, upload original blog posts, and connect with your network.
Here is the list of words that you should avoid:
- Successful: It is a vague and subjective word that does not give specific information about your professional achievements.
- Motivated: All LinkedIn users are motivated, so describing yourself as such will not set you apart from others.
- Creative: Creativity is a highly valued skill, but it’s better to demonstrate it with concrete examples rather than just stating it on your profile.
- Wide experience: This phrase is vague and does not indicate the amount of time you have spent in a particular position or industry. It’s best to provide specific details about your work experience.
- Responsible: Being responsible is a basic expectation in any job. You will not differentiate yourself from others by simply stating it on your profile.
- Innovative: Everyone wants to be innovative, but it’s not enough to just declare it. It is best to demonstrate your innovative thinking through concrete examples of your projects and contributions.
- Analytical: Analytical skills are important, but simply stating them on your profile will not set you apart from others. It is better to provide concrete examples of how you have used these skills in the past.
- Guru: This term has a negative connotation and can make you come across as arrogant or unbelievable. It is better to avoid this term and focus on sharing your credentials and professional experience.