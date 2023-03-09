8 words you should remove from your Linkedin profile

The LinkedIn profile is an important tool for building your personal brand and attracting job opportunities. However, many people fall into the trap of using empty and generic words that do not highlight their true value. Do you want your LinkedIn profile to be impressive and effective? Then you should consider removing these eight stop words from your profile.

The list, created by makeuseof, shows empty words that often create a bad impression.

Instead of bragging about self-assigned titles, share your credentials. List the schools and universities you attended, as well as any notable programs, courses, classes, and certifications. Talk about your educational background. Allow others to assess your reputation and credibility based on your extensive training and experience in the industry.

As a general rule, avoid sales language on LinkedIn. Instead of listing your traits and qualities, provide irrefutable proof of your competence. You can request skill endorsements, promote your personal website, upload original blog posts, and connect with your network.

Here is the list of words that you should avoid: