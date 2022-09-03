Automation: Configure workspaces with the Mac app Bunch

- Advertisement -

With the Mac app you automate tasks that would otherwise take many clicks. We show you how to create bunch files for processes at the push of a button.

Working days are divided into phases in which different programs are required. In the morning, the calendar, mail program and contacts app may be standard. Later you continue to work on the current project and open Finder windows with different folder paths, various project files and logs as well as websites in the browser.

While you need three clicks for the early-morning organizational round, it becomes clear at the latest during project work that you have to move the mouse pointer around quite a bit before the working environment is set up. With a previously created bunch – as the configurations of the app of the same name are called – the respective process is reduced to two clicks: click on the icon, select the bunch file. - Advertisement - We’ll use the two scenarios above to show how to feed Bunch with instructions, and explain the steps so that you can build your own Bunch files from there. For each task you want the app to perform, create a text file with the bunch extension. A complete overview of the catchy syntax as well as further example bunches can be found in the English-language project documentation.