Apple September event: All the rumors

iPhone 14

Possibly one of the most anticipated models in recent years, all the expectation of the iPhone 14 remains even though there really aren’t going to be too many changes. Issue that maintains the same design, as well as the A-series chip, although the company focused many improvements on the camera. It should also be noted that the company will drop the iPhone mini for this line in 2022. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 14 models will have 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 14 Max.

Removal of the mini versions. While there will be 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max models.

It will not have changes in the design, it will also continue to have a Face ID notch.

It will not have ProMotion technology on the screen.

Reintegration of the purple tone with an updated finish, as well as a different range of colors: black, white, red and blue. There will be no green tint like on the iPhone 13.

Ultra Wide camera with improvements.

Now it integrates improvements in the front camera, increasing the aperture f / 1.9 and autofocus capacity.

Same chip as the iPhone 13, the A15 processor.

It will have 6 GB of RAM.

Fully current Snapdragon X65 10 Gigabit 5G modem. It will also have an antenna system.

WiFi 6E.

Higher costs in the models.

iPhone 14 Pro

Although the standard model of the iPhone 14 does not include excessive updates to what was the last generation, this changes somewhat for the iPhone 14 Pro model. The company saw some features and changes centralized in the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, although they rise in quality, they also do so in prices.

It continues with the design, flat edges and adding some versions with sizes 6.1 and 6.7 inches.

Integrates ProMotion technology, update from 1Hz to 120Hz allowing your device to be always on.

It does away with the notch, though it’s replaced with a pill shape and a hole for the camera and Face ID.

A camera with more significant bumps, as well as a larger lens.

Range of colors such as graphite, gold, purple and silver.

It integrates the A16 chip, which has better capabilities.

Snapdragon X65 10 Gigabit 5G modem, also adds an antenna system.

It has a new thermal system that can properly maintain the capabilities of the A16 chip and 5G modem.

Wide lens of 48 megapixels that integrate a larger sensor, specifically 21% more. Thanks to this, the photos have a better resolution and even 8K video capacity.

7-element telephoto lens with upgrades.

Improvements in the Ultra Wide lens.

Improvements to the front camera, with better f/1.9 aperture and autofocus.

It has 6 GB of RAM.

WiFi 6E.

Capacity up to 2TB.

Most likely, it will also have high prices.

Apple Watch Series 8

The expectations regarding the Series 8 of the Apple Watch are focused on improving many features. Among which are temperature detection, although on the other hand there is also the Pro version of the Apple Watch.

In general terms, the design remains as it is with respect to the Series 7.

Dimensions of 41mm and 51mm.

Apparently, although the S8 chip is new, in general terms it maintains a similar performance to the S7.

You can increase battery life with a new Low Power Mode.

Sensors to calculate the temperature.

Detection for traffic accidents.

Apple WatchPro

Although there is a version of Apple Watch Series 8, there may also be a new model that may arrive in 2022. Apple returns to the fray with the idea of ​​the Apple Watch SE to now generate a high-end Apple Watch that would have the title Apple Watch Pro .

Apparently this design would have certain differences, also adding a flat screen.

I would use more durable materials and for robust use, mainly for athletes with complex activities.

Titanium casings, which would cause a better duration to the device, in addition to screens that support certain breakages.

2-inch diagonal screen, which would be about 7% more viewing.

410 x 502 resolution.

A better battery life, which includes extension even to several days, this can be thanks to the implementation of the low consumption mode.

The price would also be a bit higher. In a matter of dollars, it would be around $9,000 and $1,000.

AirPods Pro 2

A new version of the AirPods Pro would arrive, practically touching the premiere with multiple improvements. However, it is also not entirely clear if said premiere is on a par with the other devices mentioned here, such as the iPhone and Apple Watch, they could even reach the possible fall event.

There are some reports that the same design as the current version, although it could be silicone pads and stem.

Find My enhancements.

The case would have holes that integrate speakers, this in theory would be to avoid losses.

Multiple improvements in audio quality, similar to AirPods 3.

H1 chip, also having self-adaptive noise cancellation.

Lightning port.

Could integrate lossless audio support (ALAC).

The possible date for the Apple event

Despite being so close, it is also not entirely clear when it could be held. Apple has this event every year in the month of September, although it usually happens around the first fortnight of the month, then covering the first two or even three weeks. Reasoning a little on this, there is not much chance that it will be on September 5 for Labor Day. Following the common days of Apple, they tend to be celebrated on Monday or Tuesday, but Wednesdays can also be included.

Possible dates for the September event:

September 7th.

September 13th.

September 14.

September 20.

September 21st.

However, the two dates with the most possibilities, would be on September 12 and 13. In the event that Apple decides to carry out the event, either on one of those dates or not, there would be announcements or promotions at least a week before.

On the other hand, the annual past dates of the event can also be considered. This could lead to a better understanding of possible dates.

In the year 2015, the event happened on September 9.

For the year 2016, the event was held on September 7.

In 2017, the event happened on a September 12.

For the year 2018, the event was repeated on a September 12.

In the year 2019, the annual event was held on a September 10th.

During 2020, the event took place on September 15.

A year ago, in 2021, the event took place a day earlier, on September 14.

Possible October event

The expectation about the September event that Apple has in hand is important, although it would not be the last event that could take place during 2022. Besides, there could be an event during the month of October, specifically for more models such as the iPad Pro or even iPads with lower prices, Apple TV with changes; Also rumored among these items is a Mac Pro that would be a version with integrated Apple Silicon. Therefore, and for the possible devices, there is nothing left to do but continue to maintain expectations.