How to get the most out of Canva to create all kinds of designs

It is clear that is one of the best tools to make simple and fast graphic with different types of tools and special features that make things easier for users who do not have much experience in the field.

For this clear reason, today we will be focusing on showing you how to make the most of Canva and in the right ways, in order to the best designs and/or photographs through some tips and tricksso without much more to add, let’s go for it.

Make basic edits to your photos

By using Canva, you can take advantage of a variety of tools that make basic edits to your photos, whether it’s adjust brightness, saturation, contrast or also use different types of effects and filters.

Of course, this is something that can be done, and much more professionally, in editing programs like Adobe Lightroom or Capture One, but if what you want is to go for the simplifiedOf course Canva is the best option for you.

See all the options you have to create content

If you ever thought that Canva was only for creating designs or a couple of stationery projects, prepare to be surprised. And it is that through this program, it is also possible to originate social media posts, presentations, photo collages, graphics, book covers, gift cards and several other things that can surely be of immense help depending on what you are looking for.

In addition to this and as we mentioned in the previous point, Canva also you can edit both photos and videosnot to mention the huge number of templates, images, audio tracks, text fonts and other resources that you can exploit.

Take advantage of the different tools and shortcuts on the platform

Shortcuts within editing software like Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom or Capture One always turn out to be indispensable to get the job done faster. Well, in Canva this is not an exception, specifically if you open the platform from the computer.

Some shortcuts that they can save you time and make your job easiercan be the following:

– Click on an area of ​​the letter or template and then press the letter T. With this, you will be able to insert texts where you want quickly.

– Press Ctrl + I either Ctrl + B to put italics and bold respectively to your texts.

– Press Ctrl + Shift + K so that all your text becomes uppercase.

– Press Ctrl + F to open the search box to find the words you’re looking for.

Add photos to Canva from partner platforms

In the side panel, within the section of Plus there will be different online services, from which you can import your photos and elements to make your creations there in Canva. As you can see, you have different options to choose from, such as Pexels, Pixabay, Facebook, Dropbox, etc.

In general, keep in mind that these are several of the tools that you can use to create better projects from the free version of Canva. Of course, the app has a premium version that brings together new features and functions that will be of greater help when carrying out your projects, so you could study this option a bit if the free version is already too small for you.