Apple Self Service Repair, the service arrives on desktop Macs | USA only

For those who have not followed the developments, remember that the self-repair program is generally intended for tech-savvy people who would prefer to fix their devices themselves. For most of us the best option is to rely on Apple Stores or visit a local repair center, however for the more savvy and tech do-it-yourselfers, Apple allows you to get by by providing everything you need to complete the repair independently.

The self-repair program announced last year by Apple arrived in April in the first tranche of affected countries while it was only extended to Europe at the beginning of this month as we reported some time ago, and today there are news about supported devices .

The program is enjoying an extension of supported devices, even if for the moment only related to the United States, therefore our country will still have to wait, but finally there is an opening towards the desktop segment. As first reported by the Six Colors website, the program has now been extended and covers fixed devices such as Mac Studio, M1 Mac mini, M1 iMac and Studio Display. We remind you that until today it only covered the M1 MacBook Air, M1 MacBook Pro, iPhone SE and iPhone 12 and 13 models.

Self Service Repair was first launched with an initial focus on the iPhone, but then immediately expanded to the aforementioned models. The decision to launch this program came following criticism Apple received from regulators who asked the company to relax restrictions on who could make authorized repairs to its devices. That said, it’s far from trivial to work on an iPhone or MacBook, even with the tools and instructions available, so most people may want to rely on AppleCare+ and the vast network of certified labs.