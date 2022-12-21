OPPO A78 5G appears on NBTC and has more specifications confirmed

Update (12/21/22) – JB
The OPPO A78 5G underwent certification at the NBTC of Thailand with the number CPH2483, and the regulatory agency makes the device’s trade name very clear.
In addition, the preliminary form confirms the presence of native 5G connection on the smartphoneand it will also support dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.3.
Other previously revealed details still include native Android 13, the 5,000 mAh battery and also 33W fast charging.
Rumors indicate that the A78 5G may still have a 6.56-inch screen, but the device’s processor remains a secret.
So far, the Chinese manufacturer has not confirmed when the new intermediate will be announced, but everything indicates that it can be presented in the first weeks of 2023.
Original text (06/12/22)
OPPO A78 5G is certified with 5,000 mAh battery and should be released soon
In June 2022, OPPO made the OPPO A77 5G official in China. The device was restricted to the country and never received a global launch. A few weeks later, a rebranded version was launched in India, the OPPO K10 5G.
Apparently, the company is working on its successor, the OPPO A78 5G. Unlike OPPO A77 5G, the new version will be launched in some Asian markets. It was discovered in the IMEI database and Bluetooth SIG certification. Last month, it passed the FCC with a model code CPH2483. Now, she has been certified by Singapore’s IMDA body.
According to the NashvilleChatterClass website, the CPH2483 will hit the market as OPPO A78 5G. The listing revealed that the phone will have connectivity features like 5G, LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC and GPS.
The FCC listing revealed that the device has dimensions of 163.8 x 75.04 x 180.09 millimeters. Because the measurements are very similar to those of the OPPO A77 5G, it is possible that the successor will inherit the 6.56-inch screen.
OPPO A78 5G has support for 5G bands n5 / n7 / n38 / n44 / n66 and dual-band Wi-Fi 2.4GHz – 5GHz. For power, it will come with a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support. The Bluetooth SIG certification also revealed Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. As for the operating system, it will come standard with ColorOS 13.
After so many certifications, the OPPO A78 5G is expected to be made official in Asian markets in December.