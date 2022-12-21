OPPO A78 5G appears on NBTC and has more specifications confirmed

The OPPO A78 5G underwent certification at the NBTC of Thailand with the number CPH2483, and the regulatory agency makes the device’s trade name very clear.

In addition, the preliminary form confirms the presence of native 5G connection on the smartphoneand it will also support dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.3.

Other previously revealed details still include native Android 13, the 5,000 mAh battery and also 33W fast charging.

Rumors indicate that the A78 5G may still have a 6.56-inch screen, but the device’s processor remains a secret.

So far, the Chinese manufacturer has not confirmed when the new intermediate will be announced, but everything indicates that it can be presented in the first weeks of 2023.