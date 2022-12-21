Cobots, cybersecurity and last mile logistics in the Testbed Area of ​​the IOT Solutions World Congress

One of the main technology events is approaching, the IOT Solutions World Congress, which will be held from January 31 to February 2 in Barcelona.

One of the sections that arouses the most interest in this event is the Tesbed Area, and we already have data on what we can find there.

robotics

Changing the robot paradigm, from automation to collaboration, is the goal of the PAL Robotics test bed. Current trends in collaborative robotics require efforts in human-robot interaction that allow easy and safe handling of robots in the workshop. This test bench shows the teleoperation of the arm of the PAL Robotics TIAGo robot so that it can detect external disturbances such as obstacles.

cybersecurity

Cybersecurity has become a key element of all businesses and that is particularly true in several industries, such as healthcare and automotive. Irdeto will exhibit the first cybersecurity platform Healthcare-specific software that combines on-device detection capabilities with a cloud-based platform that proactively identifies software vulnerabilities, manages the product lifecycle, and provides rapid mitigation measures. Similarly, the connected car it also poses many challenges and, to emphasize the importance of airtight security, Siemens presents a vehicle hacking simulation which features various hacking scenarios, including removing brakes, modifying mileage, and remote control of vehicle functions.

logistics and city

The city is the scene of two other test benches. Aqualia, FCC and Rigual present a solution based on Microsoft and Teltonika Digital Twins, IoT and XR to empower smart city service providers through the digitization of vehicles used in cleaning services to address the challenge of global sustainability and increase efficiency in resource consumption and service management. The CARNET mobility research center has also chosen last-mile logistics as the objective of its ONA solution. A autonomous hub vehicle that works with smaller autonomous delivery devices and a remote back-end control center that manages communications, collects data, optimizes fleet operations and provides a fail-safe solution in complex situations.

The latest logistics-focused benchmark is Zariot’s SmartAxiom, a logistics solution logistics management that has Blockchain security directly integrated into the device and within the connectivity infrastructure, being the first solution protected by blockchain from the device to the cloud.

Manufacturing, data and sanitation

The last three benchmarks address different solutions in the manufacturing, energy, and food and beverage industries. Deloitte will present a predictive maintenance solution which uses sensors to capture data to optimize the operation of a robotic arm in a manufacturing plant. Data is also at the core of Engie’s curated testbed focused on creating an open standards-based data space that enables share data throughout the energy supply chain. The latest test bench included in the IOTSWC Testbed Area is an automatic solution from Evowater Technology Company to periodically sanitize the ducts of beverage dispensers and reusable bottles, while providing information on the consumption and properties of the beverage.

cross-industry alliance

After the success of the first shared edition of IOTSWC and ISE in 2022, the two events have decided to continue with their shared location. In the first joint edition, the events explored the common ground between two different sets of disruptive technologies and the potential this offers to attendees and exhibitors. Thus, visitors will once again be able to access the exhibition areas of both events at no additional cost, while IOTSWC delegates will receive a 50% discount if they wish to register for one of the ISEs.

