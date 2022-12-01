Apple releases iOS 16.1.2 with bug fixes and Crash Detection improvements

Apple released this Wednesday, 30, the update for iOS 16.1.2 bringing bug fixes for problems reported by the user community and found by the developer. The patch changelog cites two recent improvements: more compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to the Crash Detection function in the iPhone 14 Series line.
Although the content has been made available for several compatible cell phone models, the main indication is that owners of the latest generation models update the system to solve problems related to accident detection, a function presented this year by the Cupertino giant.
As with previous updates, this one is also being made available via notification Over The Air (OTA), but it is also possible to search manually by going to Settings → Software Update → General; apparently, this version does not bring any new features to the system.
