Doogee V30 is expected to be the first rugged smartphone to support eSIM feature

Known for launching high quality devices, Doogee announced that soon the Doogee V30 will hit the market with support for eSIM technology. According to the manufacturer, this is unprecedented in the robust smartphone market.

Furthermore, the company says that the use of the traditional SIM chip is becoming more and more unnecessary, as the eSIM technology has become much more convenient.

The Doogee V30’s eSIM feature is perfect for those who travel a lot, as all you have to do is scan a carrier QR code and do a few processes to enjoy a new line.

- Advertisement -

This can also eliminate the bureaucratic process of having to go to an operator’s physical store, since all this step by step can be done online.