Apple releases iOS 15.7.7 and iPadOS 15.7.7 with important security fixes

A apple released this Wednesday (21) iOS 15.7.7 and iPadOS 15.7.7. The new builds arrive with important security fixes for compatible devices. the apple too released iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1 today. According to Apple, the new versions made available must be installed by all users with compatible devices, as updates provide important security fixes for operating systems.





It is worth remembering that Apple devices that are still compatible with systems iOS 15.7.7 and iPadOS 15.7.7 are the iphone 6s It is 6s Plus, iphone 7 It is 7 plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, ipad mini (4th generation) and iPod touch (7th generation). To download the new version on the iPhone, just go to the Settings app, on the General tab and then on Software Update. Also released today were macOS Monterey 12.6.7 (21G651), macOS Big Sur 11.7.8 (20G1351), and watchOS 8.8.1 (19U512).

It is important to mention that Apple also is testing iOS 16.6 (and other systems), as well as the initial versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 and macOS Sonoma, which are expected to be publicly released between September and October of this year.