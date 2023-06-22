Nubank launches a program that allows customers to present themselves with an insurance policy

- Advertisement -

O Nubank announced yet another product for its financial services portfolio. It’s about “naked lives together” which arrives as an insurance-related option, resulting from a partnership with Chubb Seguros. The idea is based on purchasing a policy for yourself and giving another customer an Individual policy. This type of tool allows the process to be carried out without the need for any bond proven in a notary. In principle, this is the company’s second life insurance product, as the first was Nubank Vida, launched in 2020. Lívia Chanes is the digital bank’s operations leader in Europe and commented on the feature:

Since we entered the insurance market, our proposal was very clear: to reinvent this historically bureaucratic segment to offer protections with an experience free of complexity. Nu Vidas Juntas is yet another step forward in our goal of innovating in the insurance market, now with the possibility for someone else to have access to specific coverage without having to pay extra for it





The service can be contracted directly through the Nubank application and the procedure is 100% digital. In this sense, the price of the policy does not undergo readjustment for five years and if the gifted person does not activate their individual policy, those who contracted may have the amount refunded. - Advertisement - The customer who takes out the insurance will be entitled to coverage in cases of death and funeral, as well as daily accident coverage (DIT). Those who receive the policy as a gift, in turn, may have access to death and funeral coverage, in addition to managing it separately from the moment they accept it. Leandro Martinez is President of Chubb Seguros in Europe and also spoke about the idea: Twitter’s apparent transparency hides its lack of engagement with the community

In addition to the financial protection of our customers, we believe that this product also has the power to increase the life insurance culture in our country, multiplying the protection and care of those we love in a natural and organic way.

More about Nubank: see the new modality launched for loans with Treasury Direct as collateral, as well as the implementation of 1-click payment with NuPay.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

