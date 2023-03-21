Apple overtakes Samsung in global phone market after high demand for iPhone 14 Pro in 2022

Surveys showed that the global cell phone market had a significant drop in its overall revenue over the last year, and this Tuesday (21), a new survey released by Counterpoint revealed economic data for the segment in the 4th quarter of 2022, also revealing the regional performance of trade. The market had a 19% drop in the volume of deliveries throughout 2022. In the last quarter of the year, the segment recorded around 302.64 million units shipped with total of 1.2 billion sales throughout the year — about 12% less than 2021 —, one of the worst performances recorded since 2013.

A Apple led the cell phone market in the last quarter of 2022 with 23% market share and 42% increase in sales. Influenced by the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro, the company managed to overcome the market share of its biggest rival, Samsung, which was in second place with 15% of market share — a quarterly decline of 9%. It should be noted that Samsung has a great chance of resuming leadership in the 1st quarter of 2023. With the launch of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy A54, the market has new proposals for top-of-the-line and mid-range cell phones that, historically, have ensured high demand for Samsung products. South Korean giant.

Closing the podium, Xiaomi recorded 11% of market share in the last quarter of 2022. OPPO threatens the Chinese rival’s position with 10% market share. Finally, the other companies that managed to stand out in the global market were vivo and Honor.

OPPO is conquering audiences beyond the Asian market, allowing its brand to be recognized in countries in Europe and Latin America. Apart from Apple, this is the only company in the industry that managed to increase its sales during the unfavorable scenario with a slight increase of 4% between the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2022.

Samsung is dominant in Latin America

Regional data from the research firm shows the variation in preference for each region of the world. In North America, for example, Apple is the dominant company in the mobile market with 57% of market share, but the scenario changes completely in Latin America, where Samsung stands out with 39% of market share followed by Motorola. Although TCL invests heavily in Latin America, OPPO achieved good results in Mexico, allowing it to be one of the five largest companies in the sector in the macro-region, but the first still manages to stand out in countries like the United States, where it maintains contracts with operators for launches Affordable mobile exclusives.

The analysts’ expectation is that the market will take time to recover from the crisis accentuated by several factors, from the coronavirus pandemic to the reduction in consumers’ purchasing power as a result of inflation. Previously scheduled for 2023, the segment may not return to normal this year, according to IDC.

