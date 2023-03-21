Netflix delves into the world of cloud gaming

Netflixthe popular streaming platform for movies and series, has confirmed that it is working on its own streaming platform cloud gaming, which will allow users to access games from any device on which they have the Netflix application. The company has already launched some mobile titles, but this cloud gaming project will allow it to offer a more complete experience to its users.

The news comes after Google announced that it was shutting down its own cloud gaming platform, Google Stadia, which caused some concern among fans of this type of service. However, Netflix seems to be committed to the project and is already working on the necessary technology to carry it out.

- Advertisement -

In a recent interview with the media, Netflix’s vice president of external games, Leanne Loombe, explained that the project is still in an early stage of development. Although the company’s primary focus is on mobile devices, its long-term vision is for users to be able to play the games on any Netflix device. In addition, Loombe assured that the company is learning what type of games users demand the most in order to offer a catalog that satisfies everyone.

At the moment, the company has released some games for Android and iOS and plans to launch another 40 titles this year, with another 70 in development. Among the titles that will be released soon is «Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace“, a game of Ubisoft. In addition, Netflix has announced that it will release an exclusive game with Super Evil Megacorp.

This cloud gaming project represents an opportunity for Netflix to expand its content catalog and attract new users. Furthermore, it could allow the company to compete with other cloud gaming platforms.

However, there are also some challenges to consider. Chief among them is the need for a high-speed internet connection in order to play cloud games without experiencing lag or quality issues. In addition, Netflix will have to compete with other companies that already have a larger and more established catalog of games, which could make it difficult to attract new users.

- Advertisement -

In any case, it seems that Netflix is ​​determined to go ahead with this project and that it is willing to invest the necessary resources to carry it out. If it manages to deliver a high-quality gaming experience in the cloud, it could become an interesting alternative for users looking to access games from any device at any time.