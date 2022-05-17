Apple Music Live debuts with Harry Styles concert live from New York

It will debut with a live stream of Harry Styles Friday May, 20thApple Music Live, the new “series” of the Apple that – he writes – “gives the biggest global stars the opportunity to demonstrate how they connect with audiences and how their songs transform live”. The former member of One Direction will inaugurate the first of a series of events which will bring the greats of world music live streaming to the Cupertino platform.
The concert will take place at the UBS Arena on Long Island, New York, and on the screens of Apple Music subscribers in 167 countries. Starting time fixed for 9pm local time, with us it will be two in the morning of Saturday 21: whoever could not follow him will have at his disposal two bisone at 6 pm on Sunday 22 May, the other at 11 am on Thursday 26. The fact that Apple has planned encores suggests that the event will not remain available on demand on the platform.
On the night of the stream Styles will present his third studio album, Harry’s House. Anyone wishing to prepare can follow, always on Apple Music through the link in STREET, the video interview with Styles of the New Zealand DJ, host and producer Zane Lowe in 7 episodes of about 10 minutes each in which the 26-year-old Englishman tells the path towards his third album. In the same section on Apple’s platform you can hear As It Wasthe first single from Harry’s House, and traditional “introductory” playlists such as essential passages.
Those who are not subscribed to the Apple streaming service can take advantage of the period of trial free, which recently shrank to one month after 7 years of Apple offering three.