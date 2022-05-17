Apple Music Live debuts with Harry Styles concert live from New York

It will debut with a live stream of Harry Styles Friday May, 20thApple Music Live, the new “series” of the Apple that – he writes – “gives the biggest global stars the opportunity to demonstrate how they connect with audiences and how their songs transform live”. The former member of One Direction will inaugurate the first of a series of events which will bring the greats of world music live streaming to the Cupertino platform.

The concert will take place at the UBS Arena on Long Island, New York, and on the screens of Apple Music subscribers in 167 countries. Starting time fixed for 9pm local time, with us it will be two in the morning of Saturday 21: whoever could not follow him will have at his disposal two bisone at 6 pm on Sunday 22 May, the other at 11 am on Thursday 26. The fact that Apple has planned encores suggests that the event will not remain available on demand on the platform.