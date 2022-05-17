Xbox Game Pass adds 12 new titles

Like every fortnight change, Microsoft has announced the games that will be added to Xbox Game Pass on its various platforms. As you already know, Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s game subscription service, divides its titles into three platforms: PC, Xbox and Xbox Cloud, the company’s cloud gaming service, and as we told you a few days ago Soon it could reach certain models of Samsung televisions, which would allow the use of the service without the need for additional devices (except for a controller, of course).

Xbox Game Pass is offered with three subscription levels. The first two are Console and PC, with each offering access to over 100 games for each platform. Additionally, the PC tier also includes access to EA Play, increasing the total number of games available. The monthly price of each of these plans is 9.99 euros.

The top of the range, for its part, is found in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This subscription level provides access to both PC and Xbox games, EA Play, Xbox Gold and, probably most notably, Xbox Cloud, the cloud gaming service. The price of the monthly subscription to Ultimate is 12.99 euros. For all three plans, Microsoft offers the first month for one euro, which allows users to try the service for a symbolic price.

As we have seen in recent times, Microsoft has put the focus on the Xbox ecosystemsomething understandable if we take into account the good results that this business unit provides not only to the Redmond accounts, but also to the image of the company, which in a relatively short period of time has become an essential player in the world of the games.

These are the twelve new titles that will be added to Xbox Game Pass, on its different platforms, during the second half of this month of May:

Her Story (PC)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PC, Console and Xbox Cloud)

Little Witch in the Woods (PC and Console)

Skate (Xbox Cloud) EA Play

Umurangi Generation Special Edition (PC, Console and Xbox Cloud)

Farming Simulator 22 (PC, Console and Xbox Cloud)

Vampire Survivors (PC)

Floppy Knights (PC, Console, and Xbox Cloud)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC)

Sniper Elite 5 (PC and Console)

Cricket 22 (PC)

Pac-Man Museum+ (PC, Console, and Xbox Cloud)

On the other hand, there are also some titles that will leave the platform in this second part of the month. They are the following:

EA Sports NHL 20 (Console

Farming Simulator 19 (PC, Console, and Xbox Cloud)

Knockout City (PC and Console)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (PC, Console, and Xbox Cloud)

Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)

Superhot Mind Control Delete (PC, Console and Xbox Cloud)

Yes Your Grace (PC, Console and Xbox Cloud)

