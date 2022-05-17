Subtitles in FaceTime, news for the Apple Watch and other surprises that the manufacturer is preparing

Surprise from Apple. The Cupertino-based giant has just announced all kinds of news that will come to the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch, among which the new automatic subtitles function in FaceTime stands out among other improvements that will be implemented later this year. As the company has officially communicated, to begin with they want to start testing live subtitles through FaceTime, video conferencing applications and other video content that contains audio in other languages. Without a doubt, one of the most interesting novelties. But it is not the only one, because Apple has put a lot of focus on improving the accessibility of all its devices. All the news that will come to Apple this year On the other hand, the company has announced that the Apple Watch will increase the number of gestures you can make. New quick actions to be added to existing ones for the acclaimed smartwatch from the Cupertino-based company. In addition, the Apple Watch improves its accessibility features for people with physical and motor disabilities through its mirror function, which allows you to control the watch from an iPhone. iOS 14 also improves its accessibility features, in this case by improving its Sound Recognition system, which detects specific sounds, like a fire alarm, to help people who are deaf or hard of hearing. Continuing with all the new features that Apple will implement in its range of devices, iPhones or iPads with a LIDAR sensor will now be able to detect doors to find entrances to a new location, help them tell where they are or explain the type of doorknob, if is open or closed. On the other hand, they have released a feature much like Copilot on Xbox. We are talking about Buddy Controler, which will allow you to use two controls at the same time in a game so that a friend can help another while playing. Finally, to say that there are other settings that improve a voice control spelling mode with letter-by-letter input, among other new features that significantly improve the accessibility options of your devices. Regarding the launch date, the private beta version will arrive at the end of the year in the United States and Canada. It will be compatible with the iPhone 11 and later, iPads with A12 Bionic CPUs and later, and Macs with Apple Silicon CPUs. Undoubtedly, excellent news that leaves Apple in a very good place. >