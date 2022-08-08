Apple Glass: the manufacturer hopes to sell 1.5 million VR headsets

As the presentation of is (normally) fast approaching, the famous insider Ming-Chi Kuo tells us that the Cupertino company already has a very specific objective for its VR headset. The production is indeed estimated at 1.5 million copies, a rather ambitious figure for a device marketed at 2000 dollars which was initially intended for developers.

In May, Apple reportedly presented its Apple Glass to its board of directors for the first time, sparking rumors about an upcoming release for the umpteenth time. A month later, these rumors are even more precise: we should thus have an official preview of the first VR headset from the firm at the beginning of next year. In the meantime, the assumptions are linked, as the manufacturer redoubles its efforts to not leak any information.

But that’s without counting on the work of Ming-Chi Kuo, an insider who made his reputation by revealing Apple’s plans in advance – and by aiming right most of the time. Precisely, the latter returns in a recent report on the production of the VR headset, revealing Apple’s sales targets for it. According to the expert, the Cupertino company to sell 1.5 million copies of its Apple Glass and this, just for the year 2023.

Apple Glass will be a niche product, but not that much

Information that will not fail to surprise more than one. Remember that the Apple Glass should sell for around 2000 dollars, if not more, which, even for Apple, does not particularly make it a consumer product. In addition, let’s also remember that the helmet was initially intended primarily for developers. The manufacturer could therefore have revised its objectives upwards, in a still stormy context of shortage of components.

It is of course the latter that delayed the production of the VR headset, which we have now been hearing about for several years. In addition, there were several manufacturing problems that impacted the progress of the project. In the meantime, it remains to rely on the latest leaks, which reveal that the Apple Glass will be equipped with an M1 chip and that gloves will make it possible to capture the movements of the user.