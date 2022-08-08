Apple is recording the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 event, but when will it be?

There are now a few weeks to go presentation of the iphone 14 family and it seems that apple is ready for the September eventaccording to the latest rumors published by Mark Gurman in his newsletter Power On. The well-known Bloomberg insider, in fact, claims that the Cupertino house has started recording the next keynotea fact that lets us understand that the products expected for the event are now final and ready for official presentation.
The protagonists of the appointment – again according to Gurman – will be the aforementioned iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch, more precisely the long-awaited Series 8 and the Pro / rugged variant that has been at the center of the rumors in recent weeks, while there should be no space for products such as iPad and Mac, for which a dedicated event is expected during the month of October. On the other hand, it seems that the same iPadOS 16 will be postponed for at least a month due to the various problems concerning the implementation of Stage Manager, which is why any news related to Apple tablets should arrive later.
The digital nature of the presentation keynote has therefore been confirmedbut it is not excluded that Apple has decided to organize live hands-on sessions that could be held immediately after the event, as happened a few months ago on the occasion of the presentation of the M2 chip and the first products based on this platform.
So if Apple has already started recording the keynote, it is possible to expect it to be held very soon. Gurman claims it will come at the beginning of Septemberhowever this time it’s the insider Max Weinbach to give us some further details through a reply tweet posted right under a comment by Gurman regarding Apple’s decision to temporarily put iPadOS 16 aside to focus on the launch of the new iPhones.
fwiw I heard September 6th event and iPhone’s on sale on the 16th
not 100% sure, but around there seems right. https://t.co/X2vbu2XyiC
– Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 7, 2022
According to Weinbach, the keynote should be held on September 6thwhile the sale of iPhones should start as early as September 16. The information does not yet have official confirmation and Weinbach himself says he is not 100% sure, however the timing fits perfectly into what appear to be Apple’s plans.
We therefore await a more concrete confirmation, but it seems that the new iPhones are closer than expected; if this last indiscretion were confirmed, there would be less than a month to go until the next event. We remind you that this year we will see an important renewal of the range iPhone Proas the notch should give way to a combination of hole and pillthe main camera should touch i 48 MegaPixel and only top-of-the-line iPhones should access the new A16 Bionic chip.