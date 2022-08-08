Apple is recording the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 event, but when will it be?

There are now a few weeks to go presentation of the 14 family and it seems that is ready for the September according to the latest rumors published by Mark Gurman in his newsletter Power On. The well-known Bloomberg insider, in fact, claims that the Cupertino house has started the next keynotea fact that lets us understand that the products expected for the event are now final and ready for official presentation.

The protagonists of the appointment – again according to Gurman – will be the aforementioned iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch, more precisely the long-awaited Series 8 and the Pro / rugged variant that has been at the center of the rumors in recent weeks, while there should be no space for products such as iPad and Mac, for which a dedicated event is expected during the month of October. On the other hand, it seems that the same iPadOS 16 will be postponed for at least a month due to the various problems concerning the implementation of Stage Manager, which is why any news related to Apple tablets should arrive later.

The digital nature of the presentation keynote has therefore been confirmedbut it is not excluded that Apple has decided to organize live hands-on sessions that could be held immediately after the event, as happened a few months ago on the occasion of the presentation of the M2 chip and the first products based on this platform.