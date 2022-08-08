Warner announces the merger of HBO Max and Discovery + to create a single streaming platform

- Advertisement -

Historical movement in the sector of streaming platforms. Last March, Warner Media merged with , creating an entertainment giant that could rival any service like Netflix or Disney+. And now, they’ve just confirmed what we’ve all been waiting for: Max and Discovery+ will come together to a single streaming platform. It was during a telephone interview with investors to present the company’s latest financial results that the company’s CEO, David Zaslav, and the head of the streaming business, JB Perrette, announced this merger, as well as future changes in its service. Warner is going for Netflix and Disney+ The company’s idea will be to offer the entire HBO Max and Discovery+ catalog through a new platform that will arrive in the United States in early 2023, in the fall in Latin America and in early 2024 in the European market , including Spain with total probability. Wafner Media’s goal. Discovery is aiming to reach 130 million subscribers by 2025, a figure that is still behind Netflix’s more than 200 million customers, but still a very ambitious figure. Best of all, this new service would have three payment methods, as David Zaslav and JB Perrette have indicated. In this way, there would be a subscription model without advertising, another with a little advertising, and they even raise the possibility of launching a free rate and with ads that would have less content than the other two options, but that would serve as a gateway for many users who could end up signing up on the platform. On the other hand, David Zaslav and JB Perrette have not hesitated to respond to investors’ doubts, and one concern had to do with large productions. The owners of HBO Max have made it clear that they will not continue betting on this type of film for their streaming platform since it is not profitable for them, which is why they have canceled Batgirl. In this way, the next major Warner Media productions would first go to the cinema and, once the 45-day margin had passed, they would reach HBO Max. They have also answered the question of whether the HBO brand would continue to exist. They have indicated that, at the moment there is no official name for this new service, but they have made it clear that their emblematic brand will continue to have a presence. Finally, they have promised that the new app will be more complete than ever and that it will have the ability to add services from Warner Media partners, so its catalog could be further expanded. We will have to wait until the end of the year, when David Zaslav and JB Perrette will give more information about this service, but what we have seen so far looks really good. >