Apple gets new patents for its mixed reality headset

Three new patent applications granted byUS Patent and Trademark Office to Apple these days would further confirm the great interest of the Cupertino company for a mixed reality viewer. The patents in question relate to a unidirectional mirror finish, wireless charging systems and charging stands for viewers. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M In a patent called simply “Display system”, Apple illustrates how a headset could be charged wirelessly, via inductive coils placed inside the headband, even when worn. According to Apple, a series of coils connected to a charger or a battery could be inserted in the adjustable band of a viewer: the band could still be adjusted normally. Read: Kuo: the iPhone mini will have one more year to live





The patent also describes a “feeding device” for the viewer which includes a base connected to a transmission coil. In some embodiments, the power supply device has the form of a charging support on which to hang the viewer by means of its band. In other forms, it is a classic flat charging base on which to simply place the viewer. Read more Apple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach Apple states in the patent that “The viewer and the power supply are configured to make sure that the transmission coil is aligned”. This layout could also potentially extend to a MagSafe-like system.





In a third patent, entitled “Electronic device with one-way transparent infrared mirror “, Apple describes a headset with a mirror finish, similar to that of some sunglasses. The one-way mirror would allow optical components, including cameras and infrared sensors, to function properly while being invisible from the outside. Read more Netflix holds its ground against new challengers Apple and Disney There are now many Apple patents on a future viewer. So far we’ve seen a few related to finger controllers, adjustable lenses, eye-tracking, and software. Obviously, filing and obtaining a patent does not imply that it will ever be used but it can certainly be evaluated as concrete proof of the development of this type of product that would be planned for next year.

VIDEO