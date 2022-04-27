Latest newsIreland

Elderly man robbed by men pretending to be gardai

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Officers are investigating after a pensioner was robbed by two men pretending to be gardai in Co Meath.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

The burglary occurred in the Ballineal area of Oldcastle on Tuesday morning at approximately 11.55am.

Read:

Musk’s volatility exposes poor Twitter governance

Two men posing as Gardaí called to the home of an elderly man and demanded money from him, with one of the men producing a badge that looked similar to a garda badge.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: ‘Despicable vandals’ set fire to Dublin park bench

The pensioner handed over an amount of cash, and the suspects left the scene in what was described as a blue coloured old style saloon car.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

A garda spokesman said: “Both males are described as being approximately 6 ft. tall, both aged in their 40’s, with local accents.

“Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and noticed any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously or anyone who may have dashcam footage, are asked to please contact Kells Garda Station on 046 9280820.”

If you are in any doubt about the true identity of callers purporting to be Gardaí, please contact your local Garda Station or call 999/112.

Read more: Five men arrested after garda car chase spanning two counties ends in crash

Read more: Staff threatened and cash stolen during armed robbery in Meath shop

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleApple gets new patents for its mixed reality headset
Next articleGoogle begins experimenting with advertising on YouTube Shorts
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Google begins experimenting with advertising on YouTube Shorts

It was a matter of time before the ads also reached YouTube Shorts, the YouTube section with which...
Apple

Apple gets new patents for its mixed reality headset

Three new patent applications granted byUS Patent and Trademark Office to Apple these days would further confirm the...
Apps

How to download the history of tweets published on Twitter

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Ireland

Hugh Lane Gallery to host charity event celebrating Ukrainian culture

The Hugh Lane Gallery will host a fundraising event that celebrates Ukrainian culture this Friday night. ...