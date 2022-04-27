Elderly man robbed by men pretending to be gardai

Officers are investigating after a pensioner was robbed by two men pretending to be gardai in Co Meath.

The burglary occurred in the Ballineal area of Oldcastle on Tuesday morning at approximately 11.55am.

Two men posing as Gardaí called to the home of an elderly man and demanded money from him, with one of the men producing a badge that looked similar to a garda badge.

The pensioner handed over an amount of cash, and the suspects left the scene in what was described as a blue coloured old style saloon car.

A garda spokesman said: “Both males are described as being approximately 6 ft. tall, both aged in their 40’s, with local accents.

“Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and noticed any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously or anyone who may have dashcam footage, are asked to please contact Kells Garda Station on 046 9280820.”

If you are in any doubt about the true identity of callers purporting to be Gardaí, please contact your local Garda Station or call 999/112.

