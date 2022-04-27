Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

How to download the history of tweets published on Twitter

By: Brian Adam

With the recent announcement of the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk, some users of the social network may be considering leaving the platform. There are numerous alternative social networks to Twitter, and the distrust of many Twitter users towards the tycoon could generate a massive indentation of users, that they are not willing to be Elon Musk’s experimental guinea pig.

Twitter allows you to download in a ZIP file all the history of published tweets

In case you are one of those tweeters who are thinking of running away, you should know that, before leaving, you can download all the history of published tweets. Through a simple process, Twitter allows you to download the complete file of all the posts made by the user on the social network.

Here we explain, step by step, how to download your tweet archive before you unsubscribe from the platform:

-Open Twitter: Sign in to your Twitter account. If you do it from the computer, click on the “More options” box, which you will see in the left column at the bottom. If you are using the mobile phone, click on your profile picture, in the upper left corner of the screen.

-“Settings and privacy”: In both cases, both from a PC and from a mobile phone, after following the previous step you must enter an option that says “Settings and privacy”. Once inside, click on the sign that reads “Your account”.

-“Download a file with your data”: Within the “Your account” section, select the option “Download a file with your data”. When doing so, Twitter will ask you to enter your access password.

-Verification code: Twitter will then ask if you want the verification code sent to your email or phone number. Select the option you want and then click on “Next”. Enter the verification code received and, again, click on “Next”.

-ZIP file: Once the process is complete, and within a maximum period of 24 hours, you will receive a ZIP file with all the tweets you have published.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

