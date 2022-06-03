Apple could raise prices with the iPhone 14 for the first time in five years

The launch of the iPhone 14 is still scheduled for September, although some information suggests that Apple could delay the availability of some models due to the impact of the latest stoppages in the production chain. due to COVID-19 spikes in Asia. It is not confirmed yet, but even in the worst case if there is a delay it should not be very marked.

The iPhone 14 are going to be a very curious mix. On the one hand we have the standard model and the Max model, which will maintain a continuous approach in terms of design compared to the current generation, which means that they will practically offer the same design as the iPhone 13, and will not say goodbye to the notch in the screen With the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max the opposite will happen, these will release a new front with two islands for the camera and Face ID sensors, which will mean a partial farewell to the notch.

At the level of specifications, we do not expect a significant improvement in the standard iPhone 14 and Max, which according to the latest information will maintain the Apple A15 SoC and the base configuration of cameras, although they will have more RAM (6 GB) and 256 GB of storage capacity. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will use a new SoC, the Apple A16and according to rumors they will be built in titaniuman important evolution compared to the current models, which are made of steel.

The iPhone 14 will be $100 more expensive

Several analysts, and different trusted sources, such as Jon Prosser, LeaksApplePro and Chris Caso, are convinced that the new iPhone 14 they will be more expensive than the iPhone 13. If this is confirmed, we would be facing the first price increase that Apple has carried out since 2017, the date on which the iPhone X was launched with a price of 1,159 euros, the same as the iPhone 13 Pro currently costs, and the same as they cost at the time the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro.

If this is confirmed, the prices of the new Apple smartphones in Spain would be as follows:

iPhone 14: 909 euros.

iPhone 14 Max: 1,009 euros.

iPhone 14 Pro: 1,259 euros.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 1,359 euros.

As we see we would have an increase of 100 euros in the price of all these new terminals, and there will not be a new iPhone mini in this generation. According to the most recent information, Apple has decided to end the mini range due to the significant drop in sales that it has been accumulating since its debut. The iPhone 13 mini will therefore be the last of its kind.

I know what you are thinking, what justification does Apple have to raise the price of the iPhone 14? The first is that the company has to adjust prices so that the iPhone 14 Max fit without stepping on the superior models.

Second, we have the supposed improvements that Apple will introduce at the hardware level, and that we have already mentioned before, an increase in the base storage capacity, the increase in RAM to 6 GB and the use of an Apple A16 SoC in the Pro and Pro Max models (these would also have a titanium chassis, which is a more expensive material). Improvements in the cameras are also expected, although these have not yet been finalized.

If in the end everything we have said is fulfilled, it may be that the price increase end up hurting sales of the new generation of Apple terminals. The presentation of the iPhone 14 will take place from the second week of September, although its actual availability could take until the end of that month. As usual we will follow the event live to tell you all its keys.