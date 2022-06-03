Instagram improves its Reels, what are the big news?

The social network Instagram continues to take steps to compete in the best possible way with its great rivals, such as Snapchat and TikTok. The changes come to the short videos offered by the platform, known as Reels, and there are changes that are important in practically all the sections that are important in this type of creation. Possibly, the most relevant change is the one that has to do with the maximum duration of this content, which is an essential part for creators to show their work. In a very short time, the maximum that will be allowed is 90 seconds… something that will give them ample time to extend themselves when they decide to share something they have recorded. Obviously, this does not reach 10 minutes of TikTok videos (but this option is fought from Instagram with the publications where what was IGTV is integrated and that allows videos of more than an hour in length). The change is logical, since there are many who demanded that the Reels be somewhat longer because it has its own space in the social network and, therefore, to promote them, a little more time was needed to show what the creators think it will be. to the liking of the users of the social network. They may fall a little short, but it is certainly a step. More news in Instagram Reels And the truth is that what has changed is quite positive. For example, the possibility of using interactive stickers that were previously only in Stories is offered in this type of content. That is to say, that they will be able to carry out surveys; moving on to show a link that is interesting; and, even, there will be the possibility of the sliding emoji that allows users to rate what they have seen. This is very interesting, since it expands the possibilities in a very important way. But there is more positive news here, such as access to more sound options when creating Reels. The fact is that the existing library on Instagram is expanding and, in addition, the platform will offer the possibility of importing audio that is on the device itself or using the clip that is added. If we add to this that there are now improved templates where it will be easier to integrate video and audio, the truth is that the push is considerable. A final detail Apart from everything mentioned, it should be added that among the creation options that exist on Instagram it will now be possible to find a new font. This will expand the options of the creators, yes, but this improvement falls short, since it is precisely in this section where the least options are offered by the social network and the usual thing is that those who want to include so much in what they publish resort to external applications . And, from the looks of it, this is not going to change for now. >