Apple, all services except iCloud may no longer work on older OS

HomeTech GiantsAppleApple, all services except iCloud may no longer work on older OS

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1090306.jpeg
1090306.jpeg
Apple has integrated many of its services into its operating systems and despite introducing new features over the years it still has continued to make them usable even on older software versions.

DEVICES EXCLUDED FROM THE SERVICES

However, there would be signs of change. Starting from the beginning of May, in fact, some devices based on iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4 and tvOS 11 will no longer be able to access practically all Apple services, with the exception of iCloud. The indiscretion comes from the Twitter profile of @StellaFudge, leaker who has proven to be a fairly reliable source in the past.

The devices affected by the limitation are those based on these versions of operating systems:

  • iOS 11 up to iOS version 11.2.6
  • macOS 10.13 up to macOS version 10.13.3
  • watchOS 4 up to watchOS version 4.2.3
  • tvOS 11 up to tvOS version 11.2.6

Users using an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch or Apple TV based on these versions should therefore no longer be able to access the App Store, Siri and Maps if they do not update their software to the latest version available .

What I have missed to see from Apple this year (Opinion).
INTERESTED PARTIES WILL RECEIVE A NOTIFICATION

To corroborate this hypothesis there would also be a document published in recent days on the official support pages in which Apple states that “some previous versions of the software will no longer support some Apple services such as the App Store, Siri and Maps” inviting you to “update the software to the latest version available to continue using these services”.

Interested users, according to what is reported in the document, they may get a notification which indicates that the version of the software they have installed will no longer support Apple services.

Some older versions of the software will no longer support some Apple services
Currently, however, even those with a very old device, such as an iPhone 3GS, can still still use iMessage as well as those who have an iPhone 4 can still making FaceTime calls. Obviously, the new services are not supported by these devices but they have not lost their initial functionality.

Apple would not have explained the reason for this choice which should still be of interest only a small percentage of users. According to the latest data released, in fact, in February of this year, only 8% of iPhones in circulation were still based on iOS 14 or earlier versions. Services, on the other hand, are assuming an increasingly important role within the Apple ecosystem where in 2022 alone they generated almost a billion dollars.

