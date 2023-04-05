AMD RX 7600M XT: the first tests show that it surpasses an RTX 4070 for laptops

According to performance test results, AMD’s Radeon RX 7600M XT should soon establish itself as a benchmark mobile graphics card. With impressive scores on the 3DMark Time Spy and Fire Strike benchmarks, the RX 7600M XT positions itself as AMD’s fastest RDNA 3 mobile graphics card, even outperforming its competitor Nvidia.

Earlier this year, AMD finally launched its long-awaited line of RDNA 3 mobile graphics cards, including the Radeon RX 7600M in three flavors (XT, M, and S) as well as the Radeon RX 7000S. The question remains whether the RX 7600M XT can compete with the RTX 4070 for laptop from Nvidia. Although this graphics card has not yet been tested under real conditions, a promotional video showing impressive 3DMark results for a first PC equipped with this card was released in China.

- Advertisement -

it’s about the first appearance of the Radeon RX 7600M XT in terms of performance, but it’s not the first mobile RDNA 3 card to be unveiled. Last February, we got a first look at the RX 7000 range with the Radeon RX 7600S, which is the least powerful benchmark of the four, but showed performance on par with the RX 6800S. On paper, the Radeon RX 7600M XT is supposed to be the best performer of all.

Read also – RX 7000: be patient, AMD’s cheaper graphics cards are coming

What do the first tests of the Radeon RX 7600M XT give on 3DMark?

The results of AMD’s first Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card performance tests were conducted on 3DMark, and they are very impressive. With a score of 10,451 points in the TimeSpy benchmark (DX12 1440p) and 30,398 points in FireStrike (DX11 1080p), the Radeon RX 7600M XT rivals the GeForce RTX 4060 mobile and outperforms the GeForce RTX 4070 laptop.

- Advertisement -

Although the Radeon RX 7600M XT falls between the Radeon RX 6700M and the Radeon RX 6800M in terms of performance, it is closer to the Radeon RX 6700M. It’s important to keep in mind that the Radeon RX 7600M XT will face stiff competition in the graphics card market. Finally, remember that, for the moment, no laptop manufacturer offers a model equipped with this graphics card, whether in Europe or the United States.