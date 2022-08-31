Apple advertises iPhone durability

“Relax, it’s ” is the name of the group’s current campaign – in which he tortures his cell phones. Meanwhile, an iPhone is said to have spent five hours in the sea.

’s latest advertising campaign is hard to miss: it runs on TV, YouTube, popular websites and social media. However, what is advertised there is quite unusual: In the short films, the company shows situations in which you shouldn’t actually bring your iPhone and are actually a case for the nearest workshop.

dog and table edge

- Advertisement -

But Apple seems confident that nothing will happen to the iPhone 13 models of various designs advertised in the advertisement, even if you look at them as in commercial clip number one thrown from the edge of a table to the floor or as in commercial number two of a very wet dog with a lot of water splashes lets soak. In the first advertisement, Apple its so-called Ceramic Shield, a ceramic glass coating that is supposed to ensure greater resistance to breakage, in the second the water resistance according to IP68 that the devices have. “Keep calm, it’s an iPhone” concludes each spot.

It’s hard to say whether both accidents would turn out as well in practice as Apple portrays here. In any case, you shouldn’t try it out unless you have equipped the device with the AppleCare+ device insurance, which is subject to a charge even accidental damage covers. In any case, Apple seems to be quite sure of its cause.

iPhone survives five hours in the English Channel

In fact, there are repeated reports that iPhones survive serious falls and longer trips into the water. One of the most recent examples comes from Great Britain. there should it said in July on Reddit, an iPhone may have been retrieved from the ocean unscathed for over five hours after crashing from a paddleboard. The integrated GPS tracking helped. It was helpful that the tides had receded in the meantime and the unfortunate iPhone owner was then able to establish radio contact with his device again.

Apple itself states that the iPhone 13 (and predecessors down to the iPhone 7) “from splashing water and dust” are protected – but tested under controlled laboratory conditions. Since the iPhone 12, the devices can be submerged at a depth of up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes before they start leaking.

