Youtube: Probably the largest podcast platform introduces a podcast page

The video YouTube is already a huge provider. The business is apparently to be further expanded, there is a new website.

There is already a page in the USA at the URL youtube.com/podcasts where the video platform offers podcasts. While the term is currently often used interchangeably to denote only audio content that is available to a large audience, the term originally also meant videos. Accordingly, YouTube has long been a huge collection of podcasts.

In addition, podcasts should be found as such via the YouTube discoverer feed in the future. How exactly the separation from other content looks like is not yet clear. In addition, there are subject areas such as sport, gaming or education. Podcasts themselves are not an independent area of ​​interest. This tab can also initially only be found in the USA and not for every user there either, reports 9to5Google. There it goes on to say that particularly popular podcasts and playlists are suggested. However, the portal complains that there is no real optimization for podcasts.

Podcasts competition by Google

With Google Podcasts, there is actually already a separate platform for the programs, including the respective apps for iOS and Android. It is uncertain to what extent these will be merged with YouTube or whether YouTube podcasts, YouTube music and Google podcasts will each remain independent. An integration to have only one point of contact would certainly be easier for users. Unfortunately, it is a typical Google problem that applications overlap and different functions are made available in different places. For example, with the long history of the various communication services and video conferencing services.

With the abundance of video and audio podcasts, however, YouTube should have the best prerequisites to get off to a strong start as a podcast platform. Google could easily compete with Spotify, Deezer and Apple Podcasts – which are primarily focused on audio. In addition, the infrastructure for communication with listeners is already covered by the comment function. There are many ways to monetize content on YouTube.

