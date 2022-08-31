Xperia 5 IV coming soon: Sony gives an appointment on September 1st

- Advertisement -

Sony makes an at 1st at 4:00 pm Japan time – 9:00 am in Italy – for the presentation of a “new product“. Everything leads to think that it is Xperia 5 IV, smartphone that received FCC certification a few days ago and is therefore preparing to make its debut on the market. The previous model, we recall, was announced in April last year together with Xperia 1 III and 10 III.

The event can be followed in live streaming on the YouTube channel (link at the bottom of the article). In her announcement clip, musician Cat Burns reveals to fans that her new single People Pleaser was entirely recorded with “the new Xperia“That may actually be the Xperia 5 IV is suggested by the writing Be creative. Go Compact. And considering that only Xperia 5 – 1 IV is missing and (especially in terms of compactness) 10 IV are already official – doubts seem to be very few.

After all, a debut in the autumn was already assumed some time ago: the data sheet should include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, an OLED display with Corning Gorilla Victus protection, three rear cameras (main, ultra wide angle, tele) all from 12MP and a slightly larger battery than that of the Xperia 5 III (which is 4,500mAh).

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

display: 6.04 “OLED with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

USB-C, 3.5mm jack, NFC, WiFi 6

triple 12MP rear camera

RFID smart card support

support wireless charging

dimensions: 155,74×67,1mm (therefore more compact than the predecessor)