Android 14: here’s when the beta and the stable version will arrive

Google has already revealed the update schedule for its new version of its Android 14 operating system. The first public beta will arrive in the spring, and the stable version by the end of the summer.

Android 14 arrived a few days ago on compatible Pixel smartphones in Developer Preview version, but the new version of Google’s operating system will soon be entitled to public betas, which will obviously be followed by a stable version. The calendar provided by Google is very similar to last year’s.

The company announces that Android 14 will receive a new Developer Preview version in March, after which the operating system will finally be ready to enter the beta phase. This will be a public releaseso the most impatient will be invited to try the new version to give feedback to Google.

Android 14 will arrive in beta in April

It is in April that Google should release Beta 1 of Android 14. It will be followed in May by a second beta, which will add a new set of features. It is also possible that some of them will be presented by the company at its annual Google I/O conference, which will take place at the same time.

In June, Google will roll out beta 3, which will be the first release candidate. This means that the developers will have finished adjusting their applications, and the main features will have already been added. In July, we should then see the arrival of two last betas which will mainly strive to fix the latest bugs of Android 14without adding functionality.

Finally, we expect that the stable version is coming by August, at the same time as Android 13 last year. We do not know for the moment exactly which smartphones will be compatible with this new version, but we imagine that all the models released after the Pixel 5 will be in the game. Unlike other manufacturers, all eligible Pixels will receive the update at the same timeincluding the upcoming Pixel 7a which will be released in the spring.

While waiting for the release of the stable version, we let you follow our guide if you want to install the Developer Preview version on your smartphone. As always, a warning is in order. As its name suggests, this version is intended for developers, and therefore could contain important bugs, or certain essential functionalities could be missing. We therefore advise you not to install it on your main device.